The double-bill proposal has taken on a life of its own online and been dubbed 'Barbenheimer' by fans. Now, fans can add Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy's name to the list of Barbenheimer's proponents.

Speaking with Spanish publication La Vanguardia, Murphy said: "I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain."

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Peaky Blinders star Murphy plays the title character of J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic, which is based on the true story of the man who helped to develop the world's first nuclear weapons. Starring alongside him are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh, amongst many others.

Meanwhile Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell and many more.

The first reactions for Barbie from early screenings have now come in, with films fans taking to Twitter to call it "an ABSOLUTE marvel of a film" and "a cinematic triumph".

One fan was particularly praising of Ryan Gosling's performance in the film, saying: "#Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory."

Barbie and Oppenheimer both arrive in cinemas on Friday 21st July 2023. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

