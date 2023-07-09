He was asked if there was any update on the as-yet-untitled Shang-Chi 2, which was confirmed to be in development in December 2021, after the first film made an impressive $431 million at a tough pandemic box office.

Liu replied: "Was told it would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control [sad face]. Hope to have more concrete news to share soon."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The former Kim's Convenience star didn't specify which Avengers film his next solo adventure is due to follow, with two currently listed on Marvel's release schedule – The Kang Dynasty in 2026 and Secret Wars in 2027.

The Avengers titles are likely to be directly connected in a similar vein to Infinity War and Endgame, meaning Shang-Chi could serve as an interlude (like Ant-Man and the Wasp) or take place in the aftermath (like Spider-Man: Far From Home).

There are several factors contributing to recent Marvel delays, including a desire to give the Disney Plus shows more room to breathe, reshoots on film projects like The Marvels and the ongoing writers strike halting development on future projects.

Read more:

The first Shang-Chi ended on a mysterious note as a group of familiar faces – including Wong (Benedict Wong), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) – gathered to discuss where the Ten Rings might have originated from.

Their analysis was inconclusive, setting up a storyline to be continued in a later film.

In an earlier interview, Liu said he was "as much in the dark as everyone else" regarding what the future holds for Shang-Chi, but said he was interested to see how the martial artist would use his late father's powerful artefacts.

"I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings," he told Complex Canada. "Just this idea of, all of a sudden, being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.