During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com , the actor opened about what it's been like to be at the centre of the outpouring of support and affection from fans since it was announced the movie would be his final outing as the beloved character.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out in UK cinemas today (Wednesday 28th June), with Harrison Ford stepping into the shoes of the titular archaeologist one last time.

"It's been extraordinary," he said. "It's been 15 years since we made one of these movies. During that period of time, families have passed the four films on to a new generation of filmmakers and it's a different time in life - but Indiana Jones still has some magical appeal."

He added: "I think it comes from just the nature of the films and the fact that they're family films and they're honest entertainments. There's a lot of action in it, but it's not core; there's a lot of humour in it, but it's not crude humour.

"This is a special kind of film and in this world that we're living in, with all the division into camps, there's a feeling that this is crosscutting all that stuff and this is about something else, something that used to be strong in our cultures, which is a sense of our common humanity, and we're missing that."

Ford also praised co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who joins the franchise as Indy's goddaughter Helen Walsh, director James Mangold, and the script.

"This is an opportunity to experience something. I'm not talking about nostalgia, I'm talking about real storytelling and using a movie theatre, and using movies to communicate," he said.

"I'm thrilled with the script, I'm thrilled with this movie, I'm thrilled with the opportunity to work with these two people to make a really great movie."

