Across the previous four Indiana Jones films, the titular archeologist has been joined on his adventures by a number of popular characters such as Ke Huy Quan's Short Round, Denholm Elliott's Dr Marcus Brody, and, of course, Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.

**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY**

But perhaps the most beloved supporting cast member in the franchise's history is Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood, who was introduced as Indy's love interest in Raiders of the Lost Ark and returned 27 years later in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – which ended with her and Indy tying the knot.

Given the character's enduring popularity – and the fact it looked like she and Indy were set to spend their lives together – there has been much speculation about whether Allen would be back to reprise her role in the newly-released fifth entry in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Well, now that the film is released we can answer that question for sure – so read on to find out everything you need to know.

Is Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones 5?

Yes, Karen Allen does reprise her role as Marion in Indiana Jones and the Dialy of Destiny – even though, for most of the film's runtime, it looks like she may well be absent.

We learn towards the beginning of the movie that Indy is now living alone and the pair are going through divorce proceedings, and although we do glimpse Marion in a couple of photos that Indy has in his possession, for a while it looks like that might be the full extent of her presence in the film.

But in the very final moments – after Indy has returned from a trip back in time – Marion suddenly appears again, seemingly intent on resuming their relationship.

Earlier it had been revealed that a strain had been put on their marriage following the tragic death of their son Mutt in Vietnam, but Marion appears to believe that Indy's latest adventure might just have revitalised him to the extent that their relationship could be put back on track.

In the closing scene of the film, the couple have a moment alone together during which Indy asks Marion where she hurts – and she responds everywhere but her elbow, beginning a recreation of the classic kiss scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Just a few months ago, Allen had been rather coy about whether she might be back, explaining during an interview with Showbiz411, "I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you! Seriously, I can’t say a word."

But fans will no doubt be delighted that she does indeed make an appearance – and especially the fact that Marion and Indy are given a happy ending.

