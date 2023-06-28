Back in 2008, when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was first released in cinemas, it looked like Shia LaBeouf was being positioned as the future of the franchise.

**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY**

After joining Indy (Harrison Ford) for his latest adventure, LaBeouf's character Mutt Williams was revealed to be the son of the archaeologist and his old flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), and it seemed very likely that any future films would be sure to include him.

However, LaBeouf is nowhere to be seen in the cast list for the newly-released fifth entry in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – with the character entirely absent from the movie.

So what are the reasons for LeBeouf not reprising his role? And how is Mutt Williams' absence addressed in the film? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why is Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams not in Indiana Jones 5?

An official reason for LaBeouf's absence has never been specifically given by anyone involved in the film – but it's possible that a number of different factors are at play.

For example, LaBeouf had previously been on record as criticising Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, telling the LA Times in 2010 that he felt "like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished" and "we just misinterpreted what we were trying to satiate" – comments that reportedly did not go down well with either Harrison Ford or Steven Spielberg.

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that the actor has been embroiled in various controversies since the release of Crystal Skull, although there is no indication that this is the reason his character does not appear in the film.

And, of course, it's possible that his absence could be entirely due to creative reasons. The reaction to the character from fans was decidedly mixed, so it may simply be that the writers of the new film thought that a better story could be told without his presence.

How is Mutt Williams's absence addressed in Indiana Jones 5?

During the film, it is revealed that Mutt Williams passed away between the events of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and The Dial of Destiny.

This is first mentioned in a news report about Indiana Jones – during which it is explained that the archeologist lost his son – and later addressed specifically by Indy in an emotional scene with Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

During a conversation about what they might do if they got their hands on the titular dial, Helena asks Indy what time period he would travel to if he had the chance, and he answers that he would go back and stop his son from dying in the Vietnam War – an event which also led to the collapse of his marriage with Marion Ravenwood.

