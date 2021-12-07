Shang-Chi 2: Sequel release date speculation, cast and latest news

Shang-Chi fans can celebrate!

Advertisement

In December 2021, it was confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on the way.

The first film was released in cinemas in September this year and came to Disney Plus UK in November as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations.

Now Destin Daniel Cretton will be back to write and helm the sequel film which will see Simu Liu back as the master of martial arts, Shang-Chi.

Considering the “surprise” ending to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the subsequent end credits scenes, we have some ideas of what can come next for our favourite characters.

So, without further ado, here is all we know about the second Shang-Chi film.

In the meantime, if you wish to watch the Marvel movies in order then we have you covered.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When can we expect Shang-Chi 2 to be released in cinemas?

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was only confirmed in December 2021 with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and helm the film.

As a result, the film has not entered production yet and will not begin filming until late 2022 at the earliest.

This means we are likely at least a couple of years away from the sequel film with an earliest year of release likely to be 2024 by our estimations.

However, we will update you as soon as this information becomes available.

Shang-Chi sequel cast speculation

Simu Liu will, of course, return as the hero Xu Shang-Chi after the events of the first film left him assured of his heroic status and saw him stand up to his demons.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about a then-unconfirmed sequel, Liu said earlier this year: “Certainly I hope to be back. Where we leave off in the movie certainly kind of alludes to it. Fingers crossed.”

Considering the end credits scene of the first film saw him with best friend Katy Chen (Awkwafina), we can likely expect to see her back too.

Awkwafina also told RadioTimes.com earlier this year: “I think it would be cool to see if [Katy] develops any interests in anything. But I think, really, I want to see where her and Shang’s relationship goes.”

Other characters with the potential to return include Meng’er Zhang after her character Xu Xialing became the new head of the Ten Rings, with Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng) by her side.

Meanwhile, the first film also introduced us to Shang-Chi’s maternal aunt Ying Nan, played by Michelle Yeoh, so perhaps we will see her again too.

Other MCU returnees from the first film that could come back include Benedict Wong as Wong and Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

Finally, despite both characters now being deceased, there is always the chance that Tony Leung and Fala Chen will reprise their roles as Wenwu and Ying Li respectively in flashback scenes.

Is there a trailer for Shang-Chi 2?

Sadly, there is no footage yet of the sequel film as Shang-Chi’s second outing only just got confirmed.

However, fans can now view deleted scenes from the first film on Disney Plus.

We will be sure to post the trailer here as soon as it becomes available but we warn you there will be quite the wait as the film has not entered production.

Will there be a Disney Plus series connected to Shang-Chi?

Marvel Studios

It was confirmed in December 2021 that Destin Daniel Cretton would also be working on a Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige commented to Deadline: “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

With the likes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye having already arrived on the platform with many more on the way, it seems we could get more insight to the world of Shang-Chi should Cretton stay in this area of the MCU.

Given that the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teased the return of the Ten Rings, could the organisation be a candidate for a spin-off series from Cretton?

We shall have to wait and see what lies in store.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available on Disney Plus UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to all the Marvel movies in order, our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.