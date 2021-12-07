Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel confirmed as director returns

Shang-Chi has been confirmed to be getting a sequel Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

The first outing for the martial arts master, titled Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was released by Marvel Studios in cinemas in September this year.

The film focused on Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) being confronted by his dark past in the form of his father Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), the leader of the Ten Rings organisation.

Now, Deadline has revealed that director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel film, about which details remain scarce.

The deal also notes that Cretton will also work on television projects in the form of a Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus and also for the Onyx Collective on platforms including Hulu.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige commented: “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective, added: “As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience.”

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would presumably see a return for Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina as his best friend Katy.

Previous cast members who could return also include Meng’er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Florian Munteanu, Sir Ben Kingsley and Michelle Yeoh.

