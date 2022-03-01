Why there won’t be a Killing Eve season 5? Kim Bodnia on show end

For one last time, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will reprise their roles as Eve Polastri and violent assassin Villanelle respectively, as the hunt for the shadowy organisation 'The Twelve' heats up. Intrigued? You can read our spoiler-free Killing Eve season 4 review of the premiere.

BBC One's spy thriller Killing Eve is coming to the end of its long-running cat-and-mouse game, as the BBC show's fourth and final season airs.

What's more, viewers will finally learn whether a happy-ever-after awaits Eve and Villanelle. Actor Kim Bodnia – who plays Villanelle's handler Konstantin in the series – has shed some light on this front, exclusively telling RadioTimes.com that "it could be a fantastic love story if they just end up in love," continuing: "If I can say something as Kim, as [a viewer watching] the show, I would hope that they could find each other, you know, and let all [this hate] go away."

And if you're already mourning the loss of TV's most dangerous will-they-won't-they couple, Bodnia also spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the show ending after four seasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about why Killing Eve won't have a fifth season.

Why there won’t be a Killing Eve season 5?

For those viewers who wished Killing Eve could continue for a fifth or even sixth season, you're not the only one – original cast member Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) feels the same.

However, he also teased that the conclusion to Eve and Villanelle's relationship was likely key to why the show's behind-the-scenes team had decided that now was the time to wrap on the series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Danish actor said: "I mean, like everybody else watching this show, [I'm thinking] 'Why end [the show]?'," before continuing: "[The series] is working is fine, and is new. And it's like, 'Why don't we keep on going?'"

On the series finally reaching a conclusion on Eve and Villanelle's relationship, he said that the "journey" of the two characters needed "some kind of end because it is so complex. And I think that the writers and everybody must have agreed that it is [a] complex relationship, and where to go with it, and when it's time to end it and when it's time to say that we can't go deeper into all this complexity of these feelings.

"So probably they have that in mind and [are] saying, 'Okay, it's time'. But for me, as I kind of miss this family, you know, so it's easier for me to say, 'Let's keep on going'."

Elsewhere in the interview, he alluded further to those complexities surrounding that central relationship between the two female characters. "We love them. It's so complex. As a fan, it's complex to love people that are behaving so badly," Bodnia said.

"It's so complex, hoping that they can have this happy ending. But there's many ways to come up with a happy ending. So in this world, many ways of ending could be happy, you know? Yeah, [the show] absolutely could surprise us in any way... for these two people."

AMC Networks president of originals, Dan McDermott, previously said in a statement: “Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode."

He continued: "Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters are given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away."

The Hollywood Reporter also previously reported that a spin-off may be in the works (fingers crossed!): "AMC Networks is working closely with Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop potential spin-off ideas that will explore the larger world of the show."

