Killing Eve to end with fourth and final season

The BBC has announced production on the fourth season of Killing Eve will begin in early summer and confirmed it will be the show’s final series.

The upcoming series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will consist of eight episodes and is expected to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year.

Speaking about the show’s conclusion, Eve Polastri star Sandra Oh said: “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon.

“I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Villanelle star Jodie Comer also said: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride.

“Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

The dark comedy-drama, which first aired on BBC Three and BBC America back in 2018, follows former MI5 agent Eve Polastri as she searches for international assassin Villanelle, with the two developing an obsession with one another in the process.

Series three aired in April last year and saw the likes of Steve Pemberton, Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan and Camille Cottin join the cast.

While Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the first season’s showrunner, she passed the baton to Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell for series two before Suzanne Heathcote took over for series three.

Sex Education‘s Laura Neal will oversee the upcoming final series of Killing Eve, which has received several BAFTAs and Emmys over its four-year run.

