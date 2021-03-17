Killing Eve season 4 release date: BBC spy thriller cast, trailer, and latest news

**Warning: Contains spoilers for Killing Eve season three**

Advertisement

Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth and final season, set to air sometime next year in 2022.

The acclaimed British spy thriller, based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, features a new female head writer for each season.

Season four was renewed back in January 2020, but filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-part fourth season is penned by Sex Education’s Laura Neal, and is now set to film Summer 2021.

There’s also the possibility of a Killing Eve spin-off series, so fans don’t have to mourn the loss of the show’s beloved characters just yet (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” series star Sandra Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

At the end of season three, we thought former British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Oh) and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) could have gone their separate ways, but now they’re returning for season four and still as obsessed with each other as before.

While season three was a slow burner, by the end it looked like it had finally delivered this fan’s dearest wish: to see Villanelle and Eve admit that they’re perfect for one another. But how long, as Eve asks in the season three finale, before they consume one another?

Read on for everything we know about Killing Eve season four.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Killing Eve season 4 UK release date

Killing Eve has already been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will air in 2022.

“’Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Killing Eve season 3 ending explained

After Kenny’s brutal death in the closing moments of the season opener, the central question at the heart of the show (and the topic of Carolyn’s many bath meetings) had been: who killed Kenny?

Or rather, which member of shadowy crime organisation The Twelve ordered his death and made it look like suicide, after Kenny got too close to the truth?

His death galvanised both Eve and Kenny’s mother, secret service head Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and the pair started an investigation with the help of Kenny’s investigative journalism colleagues at Bitter Pill. Over in Russia, Villanelle was busy committing matricide – and slowly realising that she didn’t want to work for The Twelve anymore, and would prefer to get out and work at MI6 (preferably while reigniting her will-they-won’t-they romance with Eve).

Everything came to a head when Bitter Pill uncovered a video that showed Villanelle’s former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) with Kenny on the day he died – and showed it to Carolyn.

Carolyn called a meeting that saw Konstantin, Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn’s odious boss – and suspected The Twelve boss – Paul. Holding a gun (and demonstrating an astonishing level of marksmanship) she revealed that she knew her ex-lover Konstantin had ordered her son Kenny’s death.

After holding a gun against his head, and listening stony-faced to his professions of love, she shot Paul instead and allowed Konstantin to leave.

Villanelle and Eve left together, before standing on London Bridge overlooking the Thames. After discussing how much Eve’s life had changed since their meeting, Villanelle suggested they stand back-to-back and walk away from one another: “Don’t look back” (a line that fans of French film Portrait of a Lady on Fire will find oddly familiar…).

But, of course, they both looked back, smiling at each other and silently acknowledging that neither is willing to let go.

Killing Eve season 4 cast: Who will return?

The main characters are all likely to return, including Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).

Last season, Owen McDonnell returned as Niko Polastri and Sean Delaney played Kenny – the latter was killed off so a fourth season return is unlikely (though not impossible!), while Niko was seriously injured and ordered Eve to stay away from him, so his reappearance is also in doubt.

Killing Eve season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer for Killing Eve season four yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.