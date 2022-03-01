Gracing the front cover is series star Jodie Comer who will be reprising her role as Russian assassin Villanelle for the final run of episodes.

In this week’s Radio Times, the magazine takes an inside look at the final season of the acclaimed BBC thriller Killing Eve .

In the issue, actress Fiona Shaw will discuss her return as spymaster Carolyn Martens and acting opposite Comer, while co-star Kim Bodnia offers some insights into how the feminist series offers “a totally new way of showing women”.

The premiere of the new season is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer but makes its terrestrial debut on BBC One on Saturday.

As if the teasing of the final season of Killing Eve was not enough, the latest issue of Radio Times also has lots more to share.

Also in this week’s Radio Times magazine:

Samira Ahmed reassesses the legacy of Mary Whitehouse and how her campaigning is still influencing policies today and how some of her warnings turned out to be prophetic.

“ Katie Prince discusses motherhood and her relationship with her son Harvey as a new documentary, What Harvey Did Next , comes to the BBC. She reveals:

Former Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole talks taking his inspiration from his grandfather for his role as Harry Palmer in ITV drama The Ipcress File - and not from Michael Caine who previously played the part.

- and not from Michael Caine who previously played the part. Mark Lawson takes us inside the all-new and improved set of EastEnders.

Greg James lifts the lid on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Outlander star Sam Heughan explains why having an intimacy coordinator working on the drama’s sex scenes has been a change for the better.

Read More:

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV Guide. The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.