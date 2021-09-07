Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next documentary to air on BBC One

BBC One has announced Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, a follow-up documentary to this year’s acclaimed Harvey and Me, which will follow the television personality and her son in the next stage of their lives.

The previous film proved to be a major success for BBC iPlayer, amassing more than five million views in its first 30 days on the service, with particular popularity among 16-34 year olds.

Harvey and Me received praise for encouraging conversation around raising disabled children, recently earning a National Television Award nomination in the category of Authored Documentary.

What Harvey Did Next will follow Price’s son, who lives with several complex neurological and physical conditions, as he moves hours away from his family to be a residential student at National Star College.

There he will receive specialised teaching and therapy that aims to give him the necessary skills to live a more independent adult life, while his mother will have to adjust to the two of them spending more time apart.

Price said: “The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey and Me earlier this year was incredible. To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud. But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.

“In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.”

What Harvey Did Next will touch upon broader issues faced by all teenagers as they transition to further education and life away from home, with a particular focus on the experience of disabled young adults.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.