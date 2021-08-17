National Television Awards 2021 reveals shortlist of nominees including Line of Duty and Des
AC-12's tough trio face competition from David Tennant and It's A Sin's Olly Alexander.
The shortlist of nominees for the National Television Awards 2021 have been announced, with BBC One drama Line of Duty among the top recognised shows.
The series has bagged a nomination in Returning Drama, where it will be competing against Call The Midwife, Netflix’s The Crown and ITV’s Unforgotten.
Meanwhile, the show has dominated Drama Performance with Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure all earning nods.
In the world of entertainment, recent hits like Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Beat The Chasers make their NTA debut, while familiar names like Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity return to the ceremony.
Indeed, it’s another strong showing for Ant and Dec, with Britain’s Got Talent also nominated, while the presenting duo also get a shared nod in the TV Presenter category (a prize they have taken home each of the past 19 years).
Read on for the full short list of nominees at the National Television Awards 2021.
Challenge Show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
New Drama
Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)
David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)
Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)
Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)
Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)
Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Newcomer
Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)
Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
