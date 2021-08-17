National Television Awards 2021 reveals shortlist of nominees including Line of Duty and Des

The shortlist of nominees for the National Television Awards 2021 have been announced, with BBC One drama Line of Duty among the top recognised shows.

The series has bagged a nomination in Returning Drama, where it will be competing against Call The Midwife, Netflix’s The Crown and ITV’s Unforgotten.

Meanwhile, the show has dominated Drama Performance with Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure all earning nods.

In the world of entertainment, recent hits like Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Beat The Chasers make their NTA debut, while familiar names like Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity return to the ceremony.

Indeed, it’s another strong showing for Ant and Dec, with Britain’s Got Talent also nominated, while the presenting duo also get a shared nod in the TV Presenter category (a prize they have taken home each of the past 19 years).

Read on for the full short list of nominees at the National Television Awards 2021.

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)

David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)

Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)

Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)

Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

The National Television Awards return to ITV on Thursday 9th September.