Beat the Chasers air date: guide to gruelling quiz show, including when it’s on TV

Beat the Chasers returns for its fourth series this weekend – this time with all six Chasers on board.

Advertisement

Bradley Walsh is back as host and Paul Sinha rejoins the ranks of quiz brains having previously been absent due to illness.

And it seems the Chasers have some “team tactics” lined up to hit the Beat the Chasers contestants with.

“I’m certainly not going to reveal team tactics! But we certainly had them,” ‘The Sinnerman’ Paul teased. “Nonetheless, when that clock’s ticking down, it was hard to remember them.”

“Our rule of thumb is, ‘Think, then buzz – don’t buzz then think!’” Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan revealed of the tactics. “We all want to be quick on the buzzer but we’ve been training ourselves out of the tendency to rush, and make sure we leave each question for the right person to answer.”

Relative newcomer Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis is also returning to Beat the Chasers alongside his fellow Chasers, with Paul saying the return of the series is exciting, “not least because Darragh’s exceptional science knowledge meant we all stepped up as a team”.

Contestants also have to content with a brand new Beat the Chasers format twist this series.

This time around, new Super Offers will be available to those who smash the Cashbuilder round, where contestants answer five multiple choice questions for the chance to bank up to £5,000.

Super Offers – with the potential to land players hundreds of thousands of pounds – are made to those who answer all five questions correctly.

If the contestants accept the Super Offer, they must face all six Chasers – with no time advantage.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV’s Beat the Chasers, including when it’s next on TV.

When is Beat the Chasers next on TV?

Beat the Chasers returns to ITV on Saturday 11th September at 8:30pm.

All six Chasers will be back in action and ready to take on the hopeful contestants.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Which Chasers will appear on Beat the Chasers?

Last time around, fans missed Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha in his absence due to illness, with the five Chasers consisting of Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan

Now, Sinha is ready to take his places on Beat the Chase alongside Mark, Shaun, Anne, Jenny and Darragh, making it a formidable line-up for contestants to take on.

Speaking of his absence, Anne previously told press including RadioTimes.com: “It didn’t feel quite right without Paul. It doesn’t feel quite right if any of us are missing. But we’d always intended to film with all six Chasers. And then, when one of us suddenly couldn’t, they rebuilt the set and they repositioned the lights, and we went ahead with just the five of us!”

Why was Paul Sinha absent from Beat the Chasers last series?

Paul Sinha missed the previous series (and celebrity specials) of Beat the Chasers due to illness.

The Chaser explained at the time that he hadn’t been well at the time of filming, so was unable to be a part of the episodes.

“New episodes of Beat The Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now. X,” he wrote on Twitter.

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Advertisement

Beat the Chasers airs tonight, Saturday 29th May on ITV at 8:30pm. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.