Beat the Chasers reveals exciting format twist for new series

For the first time, Beat the Chasers will challenge contestants to face all six chasers at once, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

The fiendish quiz show, which is a twist on ITV favourite The Chase, usually sees contestants taking on five Chasers.

However, when it returns for a new series this September, things will be a little different, with contestants now competing against all of the Chasers, including Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, and new chaser Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, who made his debut on the Beat The Chasers celebrity special earlier this year after winning The Chase.

Sinha was unable to film recent series of the show due to health reasons after previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

With the quizzer now back, that brings the Chaser panel up to six, which is sure to cause some sweaty palms amongst contestants as they try to beat the Chasers.

And that’s not all.

In a series first, we can reveal that there will be hundreds of thousands of pounds on offer in brand new ‘Super Offers’.

Only available to those who ace the Cashbuilder round, where contestants answer five multiple choice questions for the chance to bank up to £5,000, ‘Super Offers’ are made to those who answer all five questions correctly.

If contestants choose to accept a ‘Super Offer’ they must face all six Chasers with no time advantage – contestants and Chasers have 60 seconds each on the clock.

It sounds like the contestants have their work cut out for them!

Beat The Chasers is set to return to ITV in September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.