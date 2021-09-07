The Chasers reveal “team tactics” for Beat The Chasers series 3

A new series of Beat the Chasers returns this weekend, with long-term host Bradley Walsh back on presenting duties.

Back in August, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed Beat the Chasers series three would feature a new twist to its classic format: contestants will face all six chasers at once.

Now, the Chasers have revealed what it was like to team up ahead of the new season’s release, and the team tactics they employed.

“It was very exciting — not least because Darragh [Ennis]’s exceptional science knowledge meant we all stepped up as a team,” Paul Sinha, who returns after an absence due to illness, said.

He also revealed the Chasers had gone as far as to develop and agree on team tactics to rattle the fresh batch of contestants.

“I’m certainly not going to reveal team tactics! But we certainly had them,” the Sinnerman teased. “Nonetheless, when that clock’s ticking down, it was hard to remember them.”

Luckily, his fellow Chaser were a little more forthcoming. “Our rule of thumb is, ‘Think, then buzz – don’t buzz then think!’” Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan revealed. “We all want to be quick on the buzzer but we’ve been training ourselves out of the tendency to rush, and make sure we leave each question for the right person to answer. “We’ve got ourselves in trouble before, so we are all about accuracy over absolute speed this series.”

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis added: “The other thing is that we all have our specialities and you don’t jump in on someone else’s specialist subject unless you’re 100 per cent sure you know the answer.” Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty appeared to contradict him, however, when she said: “We made vague attempts to agree tactics, but it’s rather like herding cats. Tactics only come into it if you’re not sure – if you are sure, always buzz in!”

Beat the Chasers returns on Saturday 11th September at 8.30pm on ITV.