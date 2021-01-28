Michael McIntyre returned to our screens during the pandemic with his new BBC One gameshow The Wheel – a Saturday night treat which saw various celebrities assist contestants with their specialist subjects for the chance to win big money.

Advertisement

Perfect for the socially-distanced world we’re currently living in, the line-up of famous experts sit at different points on the wheel as it spins, with contestants hoping that the arrow will land on the most knowledgable celebrity for their chosen topic.

Series one came to an end last weekend, however Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has been renewed for a second series following the show’s widely successful run which saw 6.3 million viewers tune into episode one.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Wheel’s return and how you can apply to be on series two.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second series of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel?

Fans of the BBC gameshow will be pleased to hear that The Wheel is back for series two!

After taking Saturday nights by storm, the revolutionary entertainment show, Michael McIntyre’s #TheWheel, has been recommissioned for a second series for @BBCOne: https://t.co/j3kvyhCmP5 pic.twitter.com/sOWd3NsJvB — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 23, 2021

Addressing the news, host Michael McIntyre said in a statement that he is “thrilled” by the show’s success.

“The series was so much fun to host and I love how the gameplay in every show was so different but always entertaining and suspenseful. And having socially distanced strangers sing ‘The Wheel’ to me on my daily walk has been the unexpected pleasure of lockdown!”

When will The Wheel series two be on TV?

While the BBC has not yet confirmed an exact date for series two’s premiere, The Wheel will return at some point in 2021.

We do know however that there’ll be 16 episodes of the game show in series two, almost doubling the number of episodes we saw in the first series.

How do I apply for The Wheel series two?

If you fancy yourself a quiz whiz, you can sign up to compete on the next series of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel via the BBC’s Shows and Tours website.

All applicants must be over the age of 18 and have until the 24th May 2021 to contact the-wheel@hungrybear.tv for more information on how to apply.

Which celebrity experts will be on The Wheel series two?

BBC

There’s no confirmation yet as to which celebrities we’ll see on the next series of The Wheel, but judging by series one’s line-up, we’re bound to see several star-studded wheels in season two.

Advertisement

The show’s debut series saw the likes of Gregg Wallace, Dermott O’Leary, Katherine Ryan, Chris Kamara, Roman Kemp, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby, Joe Sugg and Stacey Dooley take a seat on the wheel to help contestants win huge jackpots.

The Wheel returns later this year. Series One is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.