Michael McIntyre's Big Show returns to BBC One after three years

Get ready to see the TV presenter joined by celebrity guests for a night of entertainment, including musical performances and comedy sketches.

After three years off-air, Michael McIntyre's Big Show is returning to the small screen!

Originally recorded at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, the series began as a one-off Christmas special in 2015, before the BBC announced it had ordered a full season in 2016.

The show aired five seasons, before coming to an end in 2019 at the London Palladium.

So, when is it back? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything we know about the return of Michael McIntyre's Big Show

When does Michael McIntyre's Big Show return?

An air date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we do know that it will follow a new season of The Wheel, which is due to air on BBC One later on this year.

We'll keep you updated as soon as a TX date is announced.

What is Michael McIntyre's Big Show?

Michael McIntyre's Big Show is a British variety and stand-up comedy television series, presented by British comedian Michael McIntyre.

The show first aired as a one-off Christmas special in 2015, and was well received by viewers. The BBC then commissioned the first full run in 2016. It started airing in April 2016 and concluded the month later. The most recent fifth season aired in 2019 and was filmed at the London Palladium.

Some of the regular features on the show include Unexpected Star of the Show, in which members of the public are surprised live on stage and get the opportunity to show off their performing talent, and Send to All, where the celebrity guest sitting in the box allows McIntyre to send a text message to all of their contacts – and read out the replies...

What can viewers expect from the new series?

It sounds like viewers are in for a right treat for season 6 of the show, with lots of celebrity guests lined up and new features expected.

Speaking about the return, McIntyre said: "Three long years of no Unexpected Stars, of me not getting my hands on a single celebrity’s mobile phone, of people sleeping soundly without fear of me sneaking into their bedrooms.

"Well the wait is over, the Big Show is back and we’ve used those three years to think of even bigger surprises and bigger laughs!

"And, as well as making stars of the unsuspecting public on the Big Show, I will be making another series of the show that literally revolves around me! Yes! The Wheel is spinning back too! I’m elated that both shows are so beloved and returning to BBC One.”

Michael McIntyre's Big Show will air on BBC One later this year.