As in previous Killing Eve soundtracks, the titles of songs often relate directly to the goings-on on-screen, or else the feelings of its two anti-heroines (Eve Polastri and Villanelle) in the moment.

BBC One drama Killing Eve returns for its fourth and final season, and as usual, the new instalment provides rich inspiration for music fans, with an eclectic soundtrack.

For example, season 4 includes the track "Jesus" by The Velvet Underground, and as anyone who's already watched the end of season 4 episode 1 will know (*spoiler alter!*), Villanelle (Jodie Comer in the Killing Eve cast) gets an unexpected visitor: Jesus, in the form of Villanelle in drag and with a beard. (Intrigued? You can read our Killing Eve season 4 review here.)

Beyond the show's soundtrack, BBC Sounds has curated two playlists, "Villanelle’s Mix for Eve" and "Eve’s Mix for Villanelle", so that listeners get inside the heads of the two characters, and delve deeper into how each character perceives the other.

Read on for the Killing Eve season 4 track list.

Killing Eve season 4 track list

Une Lune Etrange, by Unloved

Je Suis Venue te Dire, by Insolente

I Remember, by Unloved

Je Suis Une Go-Go Girl, by The Limiñanas

Sass Girl, by Wargirl

Flaws, by Buggs

Ting Toung, by Sacha Distel

IDK, by Phoebe Green

I Don't Like You Anymore. by Unloved

Don't Blow Your Cool, by The Caravelles

Anyone Who Had A Heart, by Cilla Black

Tu Doch Nicht So, by Carambolage

Jesus, The Velvet Underground

L'amour est bleu, by Vicky

Don't You Want My Love, by Debbie Jacobs

Tzigane, by Dalida

Durch Dunkle Tannen, by Die Wilde Jagd

Bravo, by Celia Cruz

This Is The Time, by Unloved

Don't Take The Lovers From The World, by Shirley Bassey

Killing Eve season 4 premiered its first episode on BBC iPlayer on Monday 28th February 2022. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.

