Killing Eve season 4 soundtrack: Full track list for BBC One drama
From The Velvet Underground and Unloved to Cilla Black, read on for all the artists and songs featured in Killing Eve season 4.
BBC One drama Killing Eve returns for its fourth and final season, and as usual, the new instalment provides rich inspiration for music fans, with an eclectic soundtrack.
As in previous Killing Eve soundtracks, the titles of songs often relate directly to the goings-on on-screen, or else the feelings of its two anti-heroines (Eve Polastri and Villanelle) in the moment.
For example, season 4 includes the track "Jesus" by The Velvet Underground, and as anyone who's already watched the end of season 4 episode 1 will know (*spoiler alter!*), Villanelle (Jodie Comer in the Killing Eve cast) gets an unexpected visitor: Jesus, in the form of Villanelle in drag and with a beard. (Intrigued? You can read our Killing Eve season 4 review here.)
Beyond the show's soundtrack, BBC Sounds has curated two playlists, "Villanelle’s Mix for Eve" and "Eve’s Mix for Villanelle", so that listeners get inside the heads of the two characters, and delve deeper into how each character perceives the other.
Read on for the Killing Eve season 4 track list.
Killing Eve season 4 track list
- Une Lune Etrange, by Unloved
- Je Suis Venue te Dire, by Insolente
- I Remember, by Unloved
- Je Suis Une Go-Go Girl, by The Limiñanas
- Sass Girl, by Wargirl
- Flaws, by Buggs
- Ting Toung, by Sacha Distel
- IDK, by Phoebe Green
- I Don't Like You Anymore. by Unloved
- Don't Blow Your Cool, by The Caravelles
- Anyone Who Had A Heart, by Cilla Black
- Tu Doch Nicht So, by Carambolage
- Jesus, The Velvet Underground
- L'amour est bleu, by Vicky
- Don't You Want My Love, by Debbie Jacobs
- Tzigane, by Dalida
- Durch Dunkle Tannen, by Die Wilde Jagd
- Bravo, by Celia Cruz
- This Is The Time, by Unloved
- Don't Take The Lovers From The World, by Shirley Bassey
Killing Eve season 4 premiered its first episode on BBC iPlayer on Monday 28th February 2022. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.
