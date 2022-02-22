Sandro Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as Eve Polastri and psychopath Villanelle, with first-look images and a new trailer suggesting that Villanelle will be back to her old (murderous) habits.

BBC One's award-winning Killing Eve has returned for a fourth and final season, with both new and familiar faces starring.

Season four is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal, and includes several brand new characters, including We Are Lady Parts' Anjana Vasan as an undertaker-turned-assassin.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Killing Eve season 4.

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri

Who is Eve Polastri? Our heroine Eve returns for a fourth season, now jaded and no longer working for the British secret services. Instead, she's working at a private security firm but spending most of her (and her handsome colleague Yusuf's) time on the tail of The Twelve, and determined to track down Villanelle's former boss, Helene.

Where have I seen Sandra Oh before? The Golden Globe-winning actress is best known for her most iconic role: the over-achieving Cristina Yang in the US medical drama Grey's Anatomy, a role she played from 2005 to 2014. Her other screen credits include The Princess Diaries, Sideways, Sorry, Haters, S**tty Boyfriends, and Hard Candy.

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle

Who is Villanelle? Television's favourite psychopath and assassin has turned over a new leaf at the start of season 4, joining a church community and even singing in their choir. She's got the vicar's daughter under her spell, but the vicar himself is a little harder to enchant, which may pose a problem when it comes to "Nelle's" spiritual awakening.

Where have I seen Jodie Comer before? She recently starred in the films Free Guy, The Last Duel, and the hard-hitting lockdown drama Help. She previously played Kate in the hit BBC series Doctor Foster, and Rey's mother in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She has also starred as Elizabeth of York in The White Princess, played Ivy Moxam in TV mini-series Thirteen, and was also in My Mad Fat Diary and Remember Me.

Fiona Shaw plays Carolyn Martens

Who is Carolyn Martens? Eve's steely former boss, Carolyn has been demoted from her top job in MI6 following her suspected involvement in bureaucrat Paul's death (last we saw of her in season 3, she'd just put a bullet in his head in order to protect Konstantin). She's now a cultural attaché, and loathing every minute of it. Following her son Kevin's death last season, she's determined to track down The Twelve, no matter the cost.

Where have I seen Fiona Shaw before? Internationally, she's best known as the awful Aunt Petunia from the Harry Potter film franchise. She has also starred as Marnie Stonebrook in True Blood, and as Fleabag's therapist in the hit comedy-drama of the same name.

Camille Cottin plays Helene

Who is Helene? Villanelle's glamorous former boss, and a member of "The Twelve".

Where have I seen Camille Cottin before? The French star has appeared in Allied (co-starring Brad Pitt), Call My Agent!, Dumped, and the TV series Mouche.

Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin

Who is Konstantin? Villanelle's former handler has undergone a personal rebrand since his narrow escape in season three, entering local politics in a remote town in Russia.

Where have I seen Kim Bodnia before? Danish actor Bodnia is probably best known for playing Martin in The Bridge, but he's also appeared in Hostages, The Inspector and the Sea, and The Killing.

Zindzi Hudson plays May

Who is May? A new character, May is the daughter of a vicar, and part of the church community "Nelle" (Villanelle) ingratiates herself into. She clearly has feelings for her new friend, which may put her in danger.

Where have I seen Zindzi Hudson before? The newcomer is best known for playing Ruby McLean on River City.

Steve Oram plays Phil

Who is Phil? A vicar and May's father. He's suspicious of Villanelle's intentions, and a bit fed up with her 'holier-than-thou' act.

Where have I seen Steve Oram before? He recently played Joseph Williamson in Doctor Who and DI Gilbert in Code 404, plus roles in The End of the F***ing World, Line of Duty, The Kindred, and more.

Robert Gilbert plays Yusuf

Who is Yusuf? Eve's new colleague, with whom she's also enjoying a casual relationship.

Where have I seen Robert Gilbert before? He played Angus in The Tragedy of Macbeth, and appeared in Ready Player One, The Windsors, Hold the Sunset, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Anjana Vasan plays Pam

Who is Pam? An undertaker and assassin in training whose work in the family funeral business was an escape from her relationship with her bullying brother, according to the BBC.

Where have I seen Anjana Vasan before? She played Amina in We Are Lady Parts, and recently played Sister Claire in the film Cyrano. She's also appeared in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Mogul Mowgli (as Vaseem), and Temple.

Edward Bluemel plays Hugo

Who is Hugo? Viewers will remember Hugo as the posh, obnoxious former MI6 dogsbody, who was shot and left to bleed to death by Eve in season 2. He survived, and is now rising through the ranks – while proving himself to be a thorn in Carolyn's side.

Where have I seen Edward Bluemel before? You might recognise him as the drug-dealing elder brother in Netflix's Sex Education, and for his roles in The Halcyon and A Discovery of Witches.

Adeel Akhtar plays Martin

Who is Martin? An expert on psychopaths, and another returning character.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar before? Adeel Akhtar played thief and child abuser Thénardier in Les Misérables, and Billy in Back to Life. He was also Rob Singhal in The Night Manager, Naveed in The Big Sick, Hassan Mahmoud in Unforgotten, and Faisal in Four Lions. In 2017, he won the BAFTA for Best Actor after starring in TV movie Murdered by My Father.

