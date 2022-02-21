Doctor Who special confirmed for Easter
Jodie Whittaker's penultimate appearance as the Doctor is set to air this April.
Doctor Who's next special will air over Easter, the episode's director has confirmed.
Haolu Wang, who has previously directed short films, revealed on her webpage with agent Independent Talent that she is directing an hour-long Doctor Who special, which is due to air in Easter 2022.
The episode will be the second special in a trilogy of episodes that mark Jodie Whittaker's final outing as the Thirteenth Doctor as well as Chris Chibnall's last time as the sci-fi drama's showrunner.
The BBC had previously confirmed that the second special, which is titled Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils, would arrive on our screens in Spring 2022 – however, we now know for sure that the episode will air over the Easter period.
Legend of the Sea Devils will see Mandip Gill and John Bishop return as the Doctor's companions Yasmin and Dan, while guest stars Crystal Yu, Arthur Lee and Marlow Chan-Reeves make their debut as Madame Ching, Ji-Hun and Ying Ki.
The episode will follow the Doctor and her gang as they head to a small coastal village in 19th century China that is under threat from pirate queen Madame Ching and a terrifying alien force.
Doctor Who's Centenary special is set to follow later in the year, with rumours that Bradley Walsh and Sacha Dhawan could return before Chibnall hands the baton to new and returning showrunner Russell T Davies.
