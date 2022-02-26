Bodnia, who has played the exasperated Konstantin since season 1, exclusively told RadioTimes.com about one of his favourite memories from his time on the BBC drama.

BBC One's Killing Eve season 4 will contain an emotional 'father-daughter' scene between Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her former handler Konstantin, according to actor Kim Bodnia.

He explained that in an upcoming scene between his character and Villanelle, Comer improvised and "surprised" him by tapping into both Konstantin's paternal feelings for Villanelle on-screen, and Bodnia's own father-daughter dynamic with the actress off-screen.

The Danish actor said: "There's many moments where we have been acting together where we have surprised each other. And there is a moment in this season where Jodie [as Villanelle] is doing some payback time [on Konstantin]... There is a scene in this season where Villanelle is together with Konstantin, and I really love that scene, and it will remind me of the whole season, the whole period of Killing Eve."

Elaborating on the scene itself, Bodnia continued: "You never know what exactly where Villanelle is. And so she made a journey for me in that scene, where she [was] playing with my feelings – Konstantin's feelings and Kim's feelings, because she knows I have this feeling for her as a character and as a person, that I really love her like a daughter, so she was just playing with my feelings in that scene, with something that was not expected.

Kim Bodnia as Konstantin in Killing Eve

"She did it and made me get a reaction that just came out of me because I didn't know it was coming in that scene, you know? So to play with your fear – maybe that's what daughters do with their fathers, with the father's feelings, and see [whether you] can you make him cry, can you make him laugh. And she did that."

Killing Eve season 4 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 28th February 2022. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.