We Are Lady Parts – release date and cast for the Channel 4 comedy
Muslim punk sitcom We Are Lady Parts airs on Channel 4.
Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts is a hilarious new sitcom about a Muslim all-female punk band searching for their new lead guitarist.
The six-part series follows Amina Hussain, a goody-two-shoes microbiology PhD student who becomes the unlikely first pick for a new vacancy in a local punk band.
According to the series synopsis, Amina is quickly swept up in the band’s anarchic energy, but she later “becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends… and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?”
We Are Lady Parts release date
The six-part sitcom series We Are Lady Parts begins on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday 20th May 2021.
We Are Lady Parts trailer
We Are Lady Parts cast: Who stars in the comedy?
Anjana Vasan plays Amina Hussain
Who is Amina? The shy would-be lead guitarist for Muslim punk band Lady Parts. There’s just one problem: she’s been known to have such bad nerves after performing that she vomits (and has diarrhoea) onstage.
Where have I seen Anjana Vasan before? She’s known for small roles in Call the Midwife, Sex Education, and Black Mirror.
Sarah Impey plays Saira
Who is Saira? The frontwoman in Lady Parts, she was a rebel at school and even got expelled for selling off school furniture.
Where have I seen Sarah Impey before? She starred in film Halcyon Heights, but this is her first major television credit.
Juliette Motamed plays Ayesha
Who is Ayesha? The drummer in Lady Parts.
Who is Juliette Motamed? This is the newcomer’s first major television role.
Faith Omole plays Bisma
Who is Bisma? The cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist.
Who is Faith Omole? The newcomer has previously appeared in ITV’s Endeavour, the long-running Inspector Morse prequel.
Lucie Shorthouse plays Momtaz
Who is Momtaz? Lady Parts’ wheeler-dealer band manager.
Where have I seen Lucie Shorthouse before? She was a series regular on Bulletproof, and has also starred in the likes of Line of Duty and Cleaning Up.
Other cast members include Aiysha Hart as Amina’s straight-laced university friend Noor, and Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan.
