We Are Lady Parts – release date and cast for the Channel 4 comedy

Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts is a hilarious new sitcom about a Muslim all-female punk band searching for their new lead guitarist.

The six-part series follows Amina Hussain, a goody-two-shoes microbiology PhD student who becomes the unlikely first pick for a new vacancy in a local punk band.

According to the series synopsis, Amina is quickly swept up in the band’s anarchic energy, but she later “becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends… and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?”

Read on for everything you need to know about We Are Lady Parts, including the release date and casting.

We Are Lady Parts release date

The six-part sitcom series We Are Lady Parts begins on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday 20th May 2021.

We Are Lady Parts trailer

You can watch the hilarious trailer for We Are Lady Parts here.

We Are Lady Parts cast: Who stars in the comedy?

Anjana Vasan plays Amina Hussain

Channel 4

Who is Amina? The shy would-be lead guitarist for Muslim punk band Lady Parts. There’s just one problem: she’s been known to have such bad nerves after performing that she vomits (and has diarrhoea) onstage.

Where have I seen Anjana Vasan before? She’s known for small roles in Call the Midwife, Sex Education, and Black Mirror.

Sarah Impey plays Saira

Channel 4

Who is Saira? The frontwoman in Lady Parts, she was a rebel at school and even got expelled for selling off school furniture.

Where have I seen Sarah Impey before? She starred in film Halcyon Heights, but this is her first major television credit.

Juliette Motamed plays Ayesha

Channel 4

Who is Ayesha? The drummer in Lady Parts.

Who is Juliette Motamed? This is the newcomer’s first major television role.

Faith Omole plays Bisma

Channel 4

Who is Bisma? The cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist.

Who is Faith Omole? The newcomer has previously appeared in ITV’s Endeavour, the long-running Inspector Morse prequel.

Lucie Shorthouse plays Momtaz

Channel 4

Who is Momtaz? Lady Parts’ wheeler-dealer band manager.

Where have I seen Lucie Shorthouse before? She was a series regular on Bulletproof, and has also starred in the likes of Line of Duty and Cleaning Up.

Other cast members include Aiysha Hart as Amina’s straight-laced university friend Noor, and Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan.

