Danish actor Bodnia, who has played Villanelle's handler Konstantin since season 1, exclusively told RadioTimes.com that "it could be a fantastic love story if they just end up in love" (albeit a complicated love story when both parties "are behaving so badly").

BBC One's Killing Eve concludes with its upcoming fourth season, and series star Kim Bodnia has expressed his "hope" that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and former MI6 operative Eve (Sandra Oh) end up together by the show's ending.

Asked if he hopes the women get together by the show's conclusion, he said: "If I can say something as Kim, as [a viewer watching] the show, I would hope that they could find each other, you know, and let all [this hate] go away.

"It could be a fantastic love story if they just end up in love. And I'm a very romantic guy, you know, I like positive energy. But it must be difficult in this world because they're all demons. And we love them. It's so complex. As a fan, it's complex to love people that are behaving so badly.

"It's so complex, hoping that they can have this happy ending. But there's many ways to come up with a happy ending. So in this world, many ways of ending could be happy, you know? Yeah, [the show] absolutely could surprise us in any way... for these two people."

Killing Eve season 4 is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal. Previous seasons have been penned by the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

Asked whether she’s happy with the show’s last ever season, Comer told EW: "I think everyone's gonna have their opinion because everyone is so invested in it, and that you can't argue.

"I think when I look at the work that we did, when shooting this, I feel incredibly proud of what everybody did, and how everyone came together to do that."

Oh added: "I think that the satisfaction is in the making of it, and then that actually we did create this – we did create this dynamic between these two characters, and we created these two characters that have not been seen before. That, I think, has been supremely satisfying."

Killing Eve season 4 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 28th February 2022. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.

