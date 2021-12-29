Killing Eve series four trailer hints at tragedy: “People like us aren’t made for happy endings”

Hit drama Killing Eve is set to return for its fourth and final series in February – and the show has now debuted a first teaser trailer for the new run.

Advertisement

Picking up from the end of the previous season, the 30-second clip begins with Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) encounter on London’s Tower Bridge, before we hear Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) asking, “Do you ever think what might have happened if we hadn’t done what we did?”

We then see a selection of clips reflecting the events of series 3 with Carolyn adding, “People like us aren’t made for happy lives with happy endings.”

And of course, the trailer features plenty of intriguing hints about what could happen in the new season, including a glimpse of Eve and Villanelle both taking turns on a mobility scooter.

Meanwhile, there are also very brief looks at a couple of new characters – although not much is given away about who they might be or how they will fit into the story – and the suggestion of trouble for Villanelle’s handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), who appears to be pushed into a body of water.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Back in October, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the final season – featuring sneak peeks of the central characters in disguise, including a shot of Sandra Oh’s Eve wearing a short blonde wig and sunglasses.