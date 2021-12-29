Killing Eve series four trailer hints at tragedy: “People like us aren’t made for happy endings”
The hit drama will return for its fourth and final season in February.
Published:
Hit drama Killing Eve is set to return for its fourth and final series in February – and the show has now debuted a first teaser trailer for the new run.
Picking up from the end of the previous season, the 30-second clip begins with Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) encounter on London’s Tower Bridge, before we hear Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) asking, “Do you ever think what might have happened if we hadn’t done what we did?”
We then see a selection of clips reflecting the events of series 3 with Carolyn adding, “People like us aren’t made for happy lives with happy endings.”
Actions have consequences. #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/IIFz5zI7AU— Killing Eve (@KillingEve) December 28, 2021
And of course, the trailer features plenty of intriguing hints about what could happen in the new season, including a glimpse of Eve and Villanelle both taking turns on a mobility scooter.
Meanwhile, there are also very brief looks at a couple of new characters – although not much is given away about who they might be or how they will fit into the story – and the suggestion of trouble for Villanelle’s handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), who appears to be pushed into a body of water.
Back in October, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the final season – featuring sneak peeks of the central characters in disguise, including a shot of Sandra Oh’s Eve wearing a short blonde wig and sunglasses.
The series is expected to find Eve on the run from shadowy crime organisation The Twelve, with executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle having teased that the two central characters, “are thrown into season four trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for.”
As with each previous series, the fourth run will be penned by a new female head writer – with Sex Education’s Laura Neal taking over from Suzanne Heathcote for the final season, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.
It was announced back in March that the eight-episode fourth season would be the show’s last, with Sandra Oh saying, “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon.
“I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”
And in August, Jodie Comer revealed that filming the ending to the show felt “bittersweet”.
Killing Eve seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer – check out our Drama hub for all the latest news. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.