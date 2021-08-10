The Radio Times logo
Killing Eve ending feels “bittersweet”, says Jodie Comer

Filming for Killing Eve season four is underway – and Jodie Comer is dreading saying goodbye.

The fourth season of Killing Eve is in the works, with filming underway as of June 2021 following a long series of COVID-related delays.

Series three hinted there was still hope for a romantic relationship between Jodie Comer’s charismatic assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s British intelligence agent Eve Polastri. With the fourth series confirmed as the spy drama’s last, it would be nice to see the pair happy together at last, even if that is unlikely.

Speaking of filming the ending of the beloved series, Comer told Digital Spy she thought it would be a “bittersweet” moment.

“It doesn’t feel different but I suspect it will in a couple of weeks’ time,” she said of production. “I definitely had a moment where I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, ‘Oh God.’ I was thinking about the moment when that’s going to be the last take; I felt a little bit emotional.”

She added: “We have two more blocks to go before we can let that get the better of us. At the minute, it’s full steam ahead and focusing on doing the best job at hand. It’s going to be bittersweet.”

Like its previous seasons, Killing Eve’s fourth series is helmed by a female writer, in this case Sex Education’s Laura Neal.

Here’s hoping the final series will give Eve the send-off she deserves, and start actually killing people.

