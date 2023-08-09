Scott is by no means the first filmmaker to tackle the life of Napoleon: a legendary silent French film was made on the subject almost 100 years ago in 1927 – weighing in at over five hours long – while Stanley Kubrick famously planned a biographical epic that was never realised.

But if the trailer for this new film is anything to go by, cinemagoers will certainly be treated to something very special, complete with battles, pageantry, and all sorts of political intrigue.

So when can UK audiences expect to feast their eyes on Napoleon? And will it focus on a specific part of his life or is it... a little general? Read on for the answers to those questions and more.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Napoleon will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 22nd November 2023.

The film will later arrive on Apple TV+ at an as-yet unannounced date.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest news about the streaming debut, as well as any possible changes to the current release date – so do keep checking back for the latest news.

Napoleon cast

The full list of actors appearing in the film is listed below:

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras

Ben Miles as Caulaincourt

Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte

Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout

Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau'

Édouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander I of Russia

Ian McNeice as TBD

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand

Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette

Gavin Spokes as Moulin

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot

Anna Mawn as The Archduchess Marie-Louise

Davide Tucci as Lazare Hoche

Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David

Scott Handy as Marshal Berthier

Joaquin Phoneix is the star of the show as the titular Emperor and he's joined by Vannessa Kirby as his wife Empress Joséphine – with The Crown star having replaced Jodie Comer after the latter dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine in Napoleon. Apple TV+

Other familiar names in the cast include The Serpent's Tahar Rahim as politician Paul Barras and Hijack's Ben Miles as Napoleon's close advisor Caulaincourt, while there are also roles for the likes of Lupin's Ludivine Sagnier, Sanditon's Matthew Needham and Home's Youssef Kerkour.

Napoleon plot

The film – which has a running time of more than two and a half hours – focuses mainly on the volatile relationship between Napoleon and Josephine while the former rose to power during the French Revolution.

More like this

An official synopsis reads: "The film takes a personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins, and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor viewed through the prism of his addictive, and often volatile, relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine."

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte for Apple TV+ film Napoleon. Apple TV+

Discussing the film with Empire, Ridley Scott said: “I compare him with Alexander The Great. Adolf Hitler. Stalin."

He added: "Listen, he’s got a lot of bad s**t under his belt. At the same time, he was remarkable with his courage, and in his can-do and in his dominance. He was extraordinary."

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix commented: "Certainly speaking for myself, I actively wanted to avoid the conventions of the biopic."

So, expect the unexpected.

Napoleon trailer

You can check out the trailer below to give you a flavour of what to expect – and it certainly looks set to be epic, featuring all sorts of naval battles, courtly dances, political machinations and more:

Napoleon will be released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2023 before coming to Apple TV+. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.

