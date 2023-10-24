Adapted from the non-fiction bestseller by David Grann and featuring impeccable turns from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and especially Lily Gladstone, it's a major cinematic achievement that deserves to be seen on the big screen.

But given it is billed as an Apple Original Film, you might be wondering if it's also available to watch on streaming. Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon in the UK

For the time being the film is only available to watch in cinemas – with Apple having opted to give it an extended theatrical run.

Fortunately, it is showing in most major cinemas around the country, so you should be relatively spoilt for choice when it comes to where you want to watch it. And it's certainly worth seeing on the big screen!

Will Killers of the Flower Moon be coming to streaming?

Killers of the Flower Moon Apple/Paramount

Yes, the film was produced by Apple – who are distributing it in partnership with Paramount Pictures – and as such it will eventually be coming to the company's streaming service Apple TV+.

A release date for the film's streaming premiere has not yet been revealed.

Initially, the plan had been for only a limited theatrical run for two weeks from Friday 6th October, with the film then becoming available on Apple TV+ on 20th October.

But due in part to a wave of strong early reviews and the theatrical success of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the limited release plan was scrapped with the film instead opening wide in cinemas.

When a streaming release date is announced we'll post it here – but it is probably still a few months away at this point.

Killers of the Flower Moon is now showing in UK cinemas on Friday 20th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.