Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby takes on the key role of Napoleon's first wife Joséphine, a part that had initially been intended for Jodie Comer before the Killing Eve star pulled out due to a scheduling conflict.

There are a number of other famous faces in the cast, including several you'll likely recognise from the world of British TV.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Napoleon cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen some of the major players before.

Napoleon cast

The full list of actors appearing in the film is listed below:

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, formerly Joséphine de Beauharnais

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot

Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout

Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand

Ben Miles as Caulaincourt

Ludivine Sagnier as Thérésa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte

Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau'

Édouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander I of Russia

Ian McNeice as Louis XVIII

Catherine Walker as Marie Antoinette, former Queen of France

Gavin Spokes as Moulin

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney

Anna Mawn as The Archduchess Marie-Louise

Davide Tucci as Lazare Hoche

Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David

Scott Handy as Marshal Berthier

Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte in Napoleon. Apple TV+

Who is Napoleon Bonaparte? One of the most influential people in history, the military commander became the emperor of France after rising to power following the French Revolution, and led several successful campaigns during what became known as the Napoleonic Wars – in which between three and six million are estimated to have died.

What else has Joaquin Phoenix been in? One of the most lauded film actors of his generation, Phoenix won a Best Actor Oscar for his leading turn in 2019's Joker, and has been nominated on a further three occasions – for his supporting turn as villain Commodus in Gladiator and for leading roles in Walk the Line and The Master.

Other key credits include To Die For, Signs, The Village, Hotel Rwanda, We Own The Night, Two Lovers, I'm Still Here, The Immigrant, Her, Inherent Vice, You Were Never Really Here, The Sisters Brothers, C'mon C'mon and Beau Is Afraid.

Vanessa Kirby plays Empress Joséphine

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine in Napoleon. Apple TV+

Who is Empress Joséphine? Napoleon's first wife with whom he had something of a volatile relationship – in part because they were unable to have a child together.

What else has Vanessa Kirby been in? Kirby is best known for her roles as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown and as The White Widow in the Mission: Impossible films. She received an Oscar nod for her leading role in the 2020 film Pieces of a Woman and also starred in films including Everest, Me Before You, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Son.

Tahar Rahim plays Paul Barras

Who is Paul Barras? A politician who was the executive head of the Directory during the French Revolution and originally appointed Napoleon as general.

What else has Tahar Rahim been in? Rahim will be well-known to UK audiences for his leading turn as Charles Sobhraj in the BBC One series The Serpent, while key film credits include A Prophet, The Mauritanian and the upcoming Madame Web.

Mark Bonnar plays Jean-Andoche Junot

Mark Bonnar. Getty Images

Who is Jean–Andoche Juniot? A general of Napoleon who served as the commander of the French invasion of Portugal in 1807.

What else has Mark Bonnar been in? Bonnar will be a very familiar face to fans of British television, having appeared in key roles in a number of prominent shows including Max in Guilt, Duncan Hunter in Shetland, Bruno Jenkins in Casualty, Detective Finney in Psychoville, DCC Mike Dryden in Line of Duty, Colin Osborne in Unforgotten, Chris in Catastrophe and Sir James Danemere in Word on Fire, among many more.

Youssef Kerkour plays Marshal Davout

Who is Marshal Davout? One of Napoleon's most prominent and finest military commanders.

What else has Youssef Kerkour been in? Kerkour's previous film credits include Pirates and House of Gucci, while he had a key TV roles as Sami in the sitcom Home and has starred in various other TV series including Baghdad Central, Stay Close and Man Like Mobeen.

Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington

Who is Arthur Wellesley? The legendary Duke of Wellington is one of the key British figures in history – achieving several major military feats as commander, including the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo, and twice serving as prime minister.

What else has Rupert Everett been in? Everett's best-known roles include his Golden Globe-nominated turns in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband, voicing Prince Charming in the Shrek films and appearances in Stardust, the St Trinians films and The Happy Prince – which he also wrote and directed.

Paul Rhys plays Talleyrand

Who is Talleyrand? A leading French diplomat who was a close ally of Napoleon – although the two often disagreed.

What else has Paul Rhys been in? Rhys has recently appeared in Saltburn and has a number of film and TV credits to his name, including Victoria and A Discovery of Witches, while he is also an accomplished stage performer – gaining an Olivier nomination for his role as Edgar in a 1997 production of King Lear.

Ben Miles plays Caulaincourt

Who is Caulaincourt? A diplomat and one of Napoleon's close advisors.

What else has Ben Miles been in? Miles is known for starring in a number of TV shows, including Coupling, The Crown, The Capture, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Andor and Hijack, while previous film roles include V for Vendetta, Red Joan and Tetris.

Matthew Needham plays Lucien Bonaparte

Who is Lucien Bonaparte? Napoleon's brother, who was a politician and nobleman.

What else has Matthew Needham been in? Needhman is perhaps currently best known for his role as Larys Strong on House of the Dragon, while other credits include Casualty, Endeavour and Sanditon.

Napoleon will be released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2023 before coming to Apple TV+. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

