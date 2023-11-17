The new footage shows the four characters teaming up, as they come together to fight the Spider-Man-esque villain Ezekiel 'Zeke' Sims.

So, who stars in the film alongside Johnson? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Madame Web.

Who's in the cast of Madame Web?

The confirmed cast members are as follows:

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb/Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman

Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazón/Araña/Spider-Girl

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sim

Adam Scott as TBC

Emma Roberts as TBC

Zosia Mamet as TBC

Mike Epps as TBC

Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb/Madame Web

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web in Madame Web. Sony Pictures

Who is Madame Web? The main character in the film. In Marvel comics, Cassandra Webb is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from neurological deterioration, which has left her mostly paralysed. However, as teased in the trailer, Johnson plays a younger and able-bodied version of the character.

What else has Dakota Johnson been in? The actress first rose to stardom playing the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films. She had previously appeared in films such as The Social Network, 21 Jump Street and The Five-Year Engagement. She has gone on to star in a range of films including A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Lost Daughter and Cha Cha Real Smooth. More recently, she appeared in Netflix’s version of Persuasion and Christy Hall’s feature directorial debut, Daddio.

Sydney Sweeney plays Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Eddy Chen/HBO

Who is Julia Carpenter? Julia Carpenter was the second Madame Web in the comic books. She received her powers after the original was killed by Ana Kraven, the daughter of Kraven the Hunter. As Madame Web, Julia founded the Order of the Web, a team of spider-people featuring Miles Morales, Cindy Moon aka Silk, Gwen Stacy, Jessica Drew and Anya Corazón aka Araña.

What else has Sydney Sweeney been in? Viewers will recognise Sweeney from the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, Everything Sucks!, Sharp Objects, Americana, Euphoria and The White Lotus. The actress has also appeared in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Under the Silver Lake and The Voyeurs.

Isabela Merced plays Anya Corazón/Araña/Spider-Girl

Isabela Merced as Rachel in Sweet Girl. Netflix

Who is Anya Corazón? Anya is another one of the Spider-Woman-like heroes recruited by Johnson’s Madame Web in the film, alongside Julia Carpenter and Mattie Franklin. Her black and silver superhero suit with goggles was teased in the trailer.

What else has Isabela Merced been in? Merced rose to fame on Nickelodeon and has gone on to appear in Transformers: The Last Knight and the Netflix series Sweet Girl, and will appear in the James Gun film Superman Legacy.

Celeste O'Connor plays Mattie Franklin/ Spider-Woman

Celeste O'Connor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony Pictures/YouTube

Who is Mattie Franklin? Franklin is another version of Spider-Woman in the comic books who has connections to other major Spider-Man figures such as Jessica Drew, J Jonah Jameson and Norman Osborn.

What else has Celeste O'Connor been in? O'Connor has also appeared in Netflix’s Irreplaceable You, Freaky, The In Between and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. More recently, she starred in A Good Person alongside Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.

Tahar Rahim plays Ezekiel Sim

Tahar Rahim in Extrapolations. Apple TV+

Who is Ezekiel Sim? In Marvel comics, Ezekiel is a mysterious character connected to the Spider-Totem. The trailer for Madame Web shows Rahim’s character heading after a trio of women - Julia Carpenter, Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin - but they’re saved just in time by Madame Web.

What else has Tahar Rahim been in? Rahim has appeared in The Project, The Eddy, The Past and Black Gold. Other projects include Extrapolations, The Serpent, BBC Two’s The Looming Tower, Napoleon and Mary Magdalene.

Who else stars in Madame Web?

The cast is also set to feature other famous faces including Adam Scott (Severance), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (The Hangover) and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), who will all appear in as-yet-to-be-disclosed roles.

Roberts made an appearance on the Shut Up Evan Podcast earlier this year and opened up about her upcoming role in the film.

While she didn't reveal any details about her character, she teased the following: "What I can tell you is I'm not a superhero. Some people may think she's a superhero, but not... like, I don't have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that."

