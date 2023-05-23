Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has a lot to deal with in the upcoming instalment, as he's catapulted across the multiverse where he encounters a whole host of Spider-people.

It's been a long time coming but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is almost here!

Yep, he's not the only one - and not everyone is happy to see him.

The new film, which is apparently about to boast an even better soundtrack than the last one, also sees tons of our favourites return, plus a brand new set of characters, and a very starry cast.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Across the Spider-Verse!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast - Full list of characters

The following cast members are confirmed to provide their voice talents for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / the Spot

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Greta Lee as Lyla

Rachel Dratch as the school counsellor

Jorma Taccone as Vulture

Shea Whigham as George Stacy

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Now, here is all you need to know about the major players in the film.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Shameik Moore Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Of course, Shameik Moore is returning as Miles Morales, a character he first played in the widely-praised Into the Spider-Verse.

Chatting about the film at CinemaCon, Shameik explained: "It's been over a year after the events of the first move. Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero. In the first film he learned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."

Where have I seen Shameik Moore before? Aside from voicing Miles, Moore is also known for his role as Malcolm in the 2016 film Dope, and for starring in the Netflix series The Get Down. Moore has also voiced his desire to play Miles in live-action.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Hailee Steinfeld Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

How can you have Miles Morales without Gwen Stacy? Hailee Steinfeld is back in her role because we absolutely cannot leave all the Spider-Man duties to the men. A new clip saw Miles and Gwen swinging through the streets of New York City and it's clear she's going to have an even bigger role to play in this film.

Where have I seen Hailee Steinfeld before? Steinfeld is known for her acting and her music career. She starred in 2010 Western True Grit, which earned her an Oscar nomination, and has appeared in the Pitch Perfect films, as well as The Edge of Seventeen. Most recently, she's played Emily Dickinson in Dickinson and Kate Bishop in Disney Plus's Hawkeye.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Jake Johnson Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jake Johnson will have a big role to play in Across the Spider-Verse as he returns as Peter B Parker, the Spider-Man who trained Miles. The last we saw of him, he'd made it back to his reality and was about to make amends with his ex-wife. But with the multiverse thrown into the mix, anything could happen.

Where have I seen Jake Johnson before? Johnson is best known for his role as Nick Miller in sitcom New Girl. He's also appeared in films like Get Him to the Greek and Jurassic World.

Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / the Spot

Jason Schwartzman Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

A newcomer to across the Spider-Verse is Jason Schwartzman, who's set to voice villain the Spot.

Where have I seen Jason Schwartzman before? Schwartzman is known for roles in many Wes Anderson films including Rushmore, Fantastic Mr Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Issa Rae Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Another new voice this time around will be Issa Rae as Spider-Woman - perhaps the most badass new character of them all. In the trailers, she's seen taking absolutely no nonsense and kicking into gear to battle Vulture, as she crashes through universes.

Where have I seen Issa Rae before? Rae is known for her work as a producer and actress, co-creating the HBO series Insecure. She's also appeared in films like The Hate U Give, The Lovebirds, and Vengeance.

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Karan Soni Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Joining the hoards of Spider-people in the new movie is actor Karan Soni as Spider-Man India. He was first introduced in the comics in 2005 and is given his powers by an ancient yogi.

Where have I seen Karan Soni before? Soni is no stranger to the MCU, as he's probably best known for his role as Dopinder in all three Deadpool films. He's also appeared in films like Ghostbusters: Answer the Call and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk

Daniel Kaluuya Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Are we done with Spideys yet? Not even close. Daniel Kaluuya will also rock up as Spider-Punk, a character who was first introduced to the comic books in 2015. In the comics, Hobie Brown is a homeless teenager who gets his powers from a spider after Norman Osborn's toxic waste dumping.

Where have I seen Daniel Kaluuya before? Oscar-winner Kaluuya has appeared across a variety of genres, from sci-fi (with Doctor Who and Black Mirror) to horror (with Jordan Peele's Get Out) and drama (with Judas and the Black Messiah). Many UK fans will remember him starting his career with an appearance in teen drama Skins, though.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Adding to the list of Spideys is none other than Oscar Isaac, playing Spider-Man 2099. The character first appeared in the comic books in 1992. O'Hara is introduced as an Irish-Mexican geneticist who attempts to recreate the abilities of the original Spider-Man. As expected, things don't exactly go to plan...

Where have I seen Oscar Isaac before? Isaac has appeared in franchises including Star Wars (as pilot Poe Dameron), X-Men, and Dune as Duke Leto Atreides. He's also no stranger to the MCU, having appeared in the series Moon Knight.

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Andy Samberg Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Completing our roster of Spider-People is Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider. Introduced to the comic books in 1995, he's a genetic replicate of the original Spider-Man.

Where have I seen Andy Samberg before? Samberg is comedy icon, perhaps best known for his role as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He's also known as a former cast member for Saturday Night Live, a member of the comedy group The Lonely Island, and has appeared in films like Palm Springs.

Jorma Taccone as Vulture

Jorma Taccone Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Bringing us a new version of the villainous Vulture is actor Jorma Taccone. Vulture has been brought to life by various actors throughout Spider-Man's cinematic history, most prominently Michael Keaton. Now in animated form, however, he's set to get a whole new lease of life.

Where have I seen Jorma Taccone before? Taccone is also known as a member of The Lonely Island alongside Andy Samberg. He and Samberg joined the cast of SNL together in 2005. He's also appeared in films like Hot Rod and Land of the Lost.

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Brian Tyree Henry Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Henry is back as Miles' father, Officer Jefferson Davis. It's not known what role he'll have to play in the new film, but we're sure Miles will need his dear dad at some point!

Where have I seen Brian Tyree Henry before? Henry is no stranger to the MCU, playing Phastos in Eternals. He's also known for roles in films like If Beale Street Could Talk, Joker, Bullet Train, and Causeway, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Luna Lauren Vélez icole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Of course, Miles' mother Rio is back, as is voice actress Luna Lauren Vélez. She's integral to Miles' story - and just how important she is could be shown in Across the Spider-Verse.

Where have I seen Luna Lauren Vélez before? Vélez has previously appeared in TV shows including Dexter, Ugly Betty, and Oz, and films including City Hall alongside Al Pacino.

Greta Lee as Lyla

Greta Lee Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Hologram Lyla is back to help Miles/Spidey to gather all the information he needs - but as for how she'll deal with the multiverse remains to be seen.

Where have I seen Greta Lee before? Lee is perhaps best known for her role as Soojin in Girls. She's also guest starred in the likes of New Girl and Wayward Pines.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023.