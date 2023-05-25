And one other area in which the film excelled was its soundtrack, with an original score by Daniel Pemberton complemented by a number of contemporary songs from artists including Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, and Ty Dolla $ign.

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released back in 2018, it won acclaim for a huge variety of reasons – from the incredibly inventive feats of animation to the poignant story at its heart.

The new sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse certainly has a lot to live up to when it's released in UK cinemas next month, but early reactions indicate that it's more than up to the task of following the brilliant first film.

And that looks like it will extend to the soundtrack too: Pemberton is once again on music duties this time around. while several songs from record producer and DJ Metro Boomin are also included.

Read on to find out which songs feature in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack - All the songs in the sequel

The following songs have been confirmed to feature on the soundtrack, with more set to be announced in due course:

Hummingbird performed by Metro Boomin x James Blake

Link Up performed by Metro Boomin ft. Don Toliver & Tolan

Self Love performed by Metro Boomin x Coi Leray

This article will be updated with a full soundtrack when it becomes available on Friday 2nd June 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

