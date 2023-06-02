Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is back on the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as he's pulled into a dangerous journey across the multiverse by his friend Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) .

2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse redefined the potential for animated movies as it hooked in fans across the globe.

2023's sequel, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, goes bigger, better and is more visually impressive as Morales is the adventure unfolds and Morales is pushed to his limits.

If you need a recap of the rollercoaster adventure, then look no further. RadioTimes.com has compiled a comprehensive breakdown of the movie's ending – but beware: spoilers follow!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explained: What happens to Miles and Gwen at the end of the movie?

After Miles escapes the Spider-Verse, Gwen has her watch, which allows her to travel through the multiverse, stripped from her before she is banished back to her dimension (Earth-65).

After a heartfelt conversation with her father, who had consequently quit the police force after finding out Gwen was Spider-Woman, she was given a homemade watch by Hobie, AKA Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

The movie cuts to Miles as he ends up back in his bedroom and confesses to his mum that he is Spider-Man - but to his confusion, she had never heard of the web-slinging vigilante.

Things get even more confusing for Miles as Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali), who died in the first movie, walks through the door and is seemingly married to his mother.

Uncle Aaron takes Miles outside on the roof and he realises that he was sent to the wrong dimension as the city is in flames, crime-ridden and there was a big mural of Police Captain Jefferson Davis on the wall, as he was killed in action.

Gwen Stacy uses the gadget to send her to Miles’ dimension (Earth-1610) but when he wasn’t there she realises he was sent to the wrong dimension. His parents catch her trying to escape and ask where their son is; she promises to find him.

The portal sent Miles Morales to Earth-19529 because he was bitten by Oz Experiment Arachnid No. 42, which was brought to Earth-1610 through one of Dr. Ohnn’s experiments before the accident.

Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) explained to Miles that he is an anomaly, he was never meant to be Spider-Man. Therefore, because Miles was bitten by Arachnid No.42, there is one dimension without a Spider-Man.

Well, that is where Miles was accidentally sent - and, in the absence of Spider-Man, chaos ensued.

Who is The Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Uncle Aaron knows that Miles isn’t ‘his Miles’, so he knocks him out and ties him up, before unleashing The Prowler on him, who is revealed to be Miles from Earth-19529.

Instead of being a vigilante that stops crime, Miles from Earth-19529 is partner-in-crime with Uncle Aaron and terrorises his city - without a Spider-Man there to stop them.

The final scene sees Gwen Stacy staring through a portal with a group of familiar Spider-Men, ready to save Miles from The Prowler!

Who is the villain in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

The main villain of Across the Spider-Verse and the sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse is Dr Jonathan Ohnn, AKA The Spot.

We are introduced to Jason Schwartzman’s villain when Miles Morales stops him from stealing an ATM from a convenience store at the beginning of the movie.

The Spot is a clumsy and unworthy adversary for Miles and is regularly called a ‘villain of the week’, as it is expected the movie will eventually lead to a greater threat.

However, as the movie continues, The Spot sets out to prove that he is a worthy archenemy for Miles Morales.

Ohnn was a scientist who worked for the Kingpin and discovered a way to use dark matter to create portals to other worlds.

He was in the Super-Collider that Miles blew up in the first movie and was covered in dark matter which turned him into The Spot. After the accident, Ohnn gained the ability to create and open interdimensional portals.

He becomes aware of the true potential of his powers and travels to different dimensions to take the power from other Super-Colliders and become even more powerful.

He wants to prove himself a worthy opponent for Miles Morales and plans a catastrophic attack on the city, seemingly targeting Police Captain Jefferson Davis, which was set up for the 2024 sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What happens inside the Spider-Verse?

Gwen Stacy is recruited to join the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the multiverse’s very existence. She is given the ability to travel through the multiverse to investigate anomalies in the multiverse.

Gwen visits Miles Morales’s dimension (Earth-1610) and he believes that she travelled through the multiverse to see him, but she was actually sent there to investigate anomalies caused by The Spot.

Unbeknown to Gwen, Miles followed her through an interdimensional portal and, in pursuit of The Spot, winds up in Mumbattan (Earth-50101), which is inhabited by Pavitr Prabhakar - AKA Indian Spider-Man. Following an attack, Miles saves the police captain and Pavitr’s love interest.

The group goes to the Spider-Verse to speak with Miguel O’Hara. Miguel warns Miles that every Spider-Man must experience specific canon events like losing an uncle or a police captain close to him.

These events are inevitable and to try and prevent them would lead to the destruction of that dimension, therefore, saving the police captain in Mumbattan was a costly mistake.

Miles’s father Jefferson Davis is about to become police captain in the coming days and Miles wants to try and save him, believing that no story is prewritten, and that he could change the course of fate.

Therefore, he tries to escape the Spider-Verse, hunted by Miguel and hundreds of other Spider-Men. He reaches the portal and is sent back to Earth.

