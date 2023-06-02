First reactions have suggested the sequel is even bigger, better and more visually impressive than 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has landed in cinemas, and it appears to have exceeded the expectations of fans and critics alike.

And it looks like its brilliance has extended to the soundtrack too, with Daniel Pemberton returning once again to handle the sequel’s music.

Several songs from record producer and DJ Metro Boomin also feature.

Read on to find out which songs feature in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack - All the songs in the sequel

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. CTMG

The following songs have been confirmed to feature on the soundtrack, with more set to be announced in due course:

Hummingbird performed by Metro Boomin x James Blake

Link Up performed by Metro Boomin ft. Don Toliver & Tolan

Self Love performed by Metro Boomin x Coi Leray

This article will be updated with a full soundtrack when it becomes available.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

