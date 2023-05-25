The hotly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s animated adventure Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse picks up over a year after the events of the first movie and sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) embark on more inter-dimensional antics, where he encounters the existence of a team of ‘Spider-Men’ from different universes.

The first reactions are in for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the movie’s cast is rounded out by Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Karan Soni and Daniel Kaluuya.

Critic Ashley Saunders took to Twitter to praise the film for its "next level" animation.

She said: "#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is EVERYTHING! The animation is next level, every spidey is perfect, the surprises are insanely epic, & the music is fire. You'll be on the edge of your seat bc this ride is wild. It feels so good 2 back in the Spider-Verse!"

Tessa Smith said the film had done the "impossible" and improved on the first entry, saying: "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style & way of storytelling. Minds were blown when it was released & fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse raises its own bar which seemed impossible."

Meanwhile, Michael Lee also described the film as "phenomenal", praising the "comforting" coming-of-age story at the heart of the movie.

He wrote: "#SpiderMan #AcrossTheSpiderVerse defies its high expectations to spin a visually stunning next chapter that swings and soars. There’s a comforting resonating coming-of-age story that pairs well w/ the eye popping animation, music, darkness, and meta-humor. Absolutely Phenomenal."

Meanwhile, Discussing Film's Andrew J Salazar called Across the Spider-Verse "yet another milestone for animation".

"Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center," he wrote. "Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023.

