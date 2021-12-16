Spider-Man: No Way Home includes major reference to Miles Morales

Spider-Man: No Way Home contains another direct reference to the existence of Miles Morales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting he could be swinging into live-action in the near future.

Advertisement

Created only a decade ago, Miles has quickly become one of the most popular characters in Marvel’s vast roster, with 2018’s Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse elevating his profile to its highest ever levels.

With this in mind, his formal introduction to the MCU has long been speculated by fans, with Spider-Man: Homecoming introducing his uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who makes reference to having a nephew in New York City.

Things went quiet on the Miles front during 2019’s sequel film, but the character is firmly back on the agenda now following a key line from Jamie Foxx’s Electro during the No Way Home finale (spoilers follow).

After being disarmed and defeated by Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, the version he first crossed paths with in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fan-turned-foe Maxwell Dillon (Foxx) makes a confession.

Based on factors like the neighbourhood of New York City he calls home and the way he looks out for disadvantaged people, Dillon admits that he had always assumed that Spider-Man was Black.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In light of the revelation that infinite parallel universes co-exist, Foxx follows up the comment by saying “there’s got to be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere”.

In a preview screening held in Leicester Square the day before No Way Home’s release, the scene provoked cheers from the audience as it clearly alluded to the imminent introduction of Miles Morales.

That could well come sooner than expected, with the No Way Home ending wiping Peter Parker from the memory of everyone in the MCU and Tom Holland repeatedly stating that he may not return for another outing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.