Tom Holland “ready to say goodbye” to Spider-Man after No Way Home

Tom Holland has returned for his third solo Spider-Man movie in the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home – but the actor’s future as Spidey remains unclear.

Towards the end of November, it was reported that Holland was set to sign on for a further trilogy, with producer Amy Pascal revealing that “we’re going to go on to the next three”.

But Holland himself has been a little more coy about what lies ahead, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he hinted that he was “ready to say goodbye” to the character.

“There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man,” he said. “Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet. You know, maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know.

“I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character,” he added, before joking, “I really think I’m gonna win the Oscar for this movie so that’s great!”

He concluded: “So I’m ready, I’m ready to say goodbye.”

Earlier, Holland had revealed that reports he’d signed on for an additional three films were news to him when he found out – joking that he might have to make a few alterations to his schedule.

“I have a hilarious photo of me FaceTiming Zendaya with blood all down my face because I’d fallen over,” he told USA Today. “So when I saw that I apparently signed on to three more movies, I was like, ‘Ah, I’m going to have to cancel my next skiing holiday.”

Whatever happens in terms of solo movies, it looks like No Way Home definitely won’t be Holland’s final MCU appearance, with Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman saying this week that he will return for at least another crossover.

Speaking to the Phase Zero podcast, Rothman revealed, “We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed.”

