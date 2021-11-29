Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6 with Tom Holland confirmed for MCU by Sony

The future looks bright, Spider-Man fans.

Considering the epic hype building for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are no doubt wondering how much longer we will be getting films featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of Spider-Man.

Now, speaking to Fandango as tickets for the film go on sale, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal confirmed that there will indeed be a sequel to No Way Home and it will feature Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

Pascal confirmed: “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three.”

Pascal added: “This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

In addition to a fourth outing for the MCU version of Spider-Man, Sony Pictures is also releasing spin-offs to Spider-Man stories in the form of the Venom film series and upcoming spin-off movie Morbius starring Jared Leto.

In the meantime, fans are now gearing up for what could be the cinematic event of the year with No Way Home.

Set following the cliffhanger ending to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter has to cope with his double life as Spidey now being public knowledge.

Seeking a way to make his superhero identity a secret once again, Peter turns to the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

However, the actions that are taken by the pair spell disaster and prompt the appearances of villains from across the multiverse.

Among them are Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Electro/Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin/Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Lizard/Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman/Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church).

Also returning for the new instalment is Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, JB Smoove as Julius Dell, Benedict Wong as Wong and JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in UK cinemas on December 15, 2021.

