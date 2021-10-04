Venom: Let there be Carnage end credits explained

That sinister symbiote is chomping his way back onto our screens, as Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally hit cinemas – well, in the US and other territories at least, with UK audiences having to wait a little bit longer.

Advertisement

And while Marvel Cinematic Universe overlord Kevin Feige has famously distanced himself from the Venom-Verse, Serkis’ post-credit scene sticks a middle finger to that.

Unlike 2018’s Venom, there’s only one post-credit scene for Let There Be Carnage. Trust us though, it’s well worth sticking around for. In fact, Let There Be Carnage’s final farewell is one of the most important to grace the MCU, and neatly sets up the future of several major players.

Look away now if you live outside the US and haven’t had a chance to watch Venom 2 yet…

Warning: major Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers ahead.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What happens in the Let There Be Carnage post-credit scene?

Forget the return of the Ten Rings or Captain Marvel blasting off into space to pussyfoot around the future of Phase 4 and beyond – Let There be Carnage officially adds Venom to the MCU.

After besting Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, Eddie and his symbiote buddy are chilling in bed. And as Venom explains the complex history of its alien race and shares billions of years of knowledge from the symbiote hive mind, the room starts to spin and the pair find themselves transported somewhere new.

Sony

The audience doesn’t get what to see what the symbiote hive mind showed Eddie – we’re guessing that’ll be explored next time – however, Venom gets the blame for their new locale. The run-down Latin American hotel room and telenovela are gone, and instead, there’s something much more important playing on the TV screen.

Reminding us all that J.K. Simmons has always been the MVP of the Spider-Verse, we hear the booming voice of J. Jonah Jameson. Catching up with that Spider-Man Far From Home cliffhanger, Eddie and Venom are pulled into (what we assume) is the main MCU timeline, specifically the moment where Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is unmasked as plain old Peter Parker to the world.

The Let There Be Carnage/Sonyverse logo of The Daily Bugle is swapped out for the one we see in Far From Home, and the dynamic duo ends up in a fancy hotel room. Venom and Eddie are baffled when the room’s guest steps out of the bathroom and asks who they are. Don’t worry, we’re are confused as you are, pal.

What does this mean for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Importantly, Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene sets up Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Venom 3. There’s convenient timing, thanks to Eddie and Venom entering the MCU just as Jameson reveals Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Although it’s a new shot (seemingly made just for Let There Be Carnage) of an unmasked Holland, it sparks Venom to grumble, “That guy” – suggesting the symbiote hive has knowledge of the Multiverse.

Eddie and Venom’s transportation into the MCU is presumably linked to the plot of No Way Home and Peter Parker’s botched wish that the world forgets he’s Spider-Man. In the No Way Home trailer, Doctor Strange’s spell goes awry and the doors to the Multiverse are blown wide open. It’s this that seemingly allows the likes of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro to bleed in from Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s separate Spider-Man franchises.

There are various theories on why Strange’s spell goes wrong, and whether it’s Mephisto in disguise, the moment Sylvie kills He Who Remains in Loki, or What…If?’s evil Doc, something tears the fabric of time and space apart. It’s a neat segue into Eddie and Venom’s arrival in the MCU, and if Jameson’s reveal is playing on the TV, it suggests that not only does Strange’s spell open the Multiverse, but everyone still knows Peter’s alias.

When will Eddie and Venom return?

Sony

Even though Sony could save these dangling plot threads for Venom 3, it’s more likely that Hardy is poised to join the ever-growing cast of No Way Home. Fans were told to expect to know more about Sony’s plans for Holland to appear in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters once No Way Home releases, but instead, Hardy seems to be the one crossing over.

Unfortunately, Venom’s post-credits scene still leaves a question mark hanging over Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius and Michael Keaton’s apparent return as Vulture from the MCU. Morbius was supposed to release in July 2020, which means it would’ve leapfrogged Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit twist. Much like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier swapped places in introducing Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, it’s possible Serkis was gifted the honour of bringing the Sony-Verse and MCU together.

We’ve already speculated about the line-up of the Sinister Six being formed in No Way Home, and there’s just enough room for Venom. Then again, with mounting evidence that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles as Peter Parker from the Raimi and Webb days, are we in danger of having Spider-Man 3 overkill in terms of characters? Here’s hoping things become clearer when Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on 17th December.

Advertisement

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in US cinemas now, and comes to UK cinemas on the 15th October. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.