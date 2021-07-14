Loki episode 6 review: Live reaction to the final episode

At last, we’re here for the end of Loki – the Disney Plus TV series, that is. It’s hard to imagine the God of Mischief himself as doing anything but surviving, even if one or two variants might bite the dust by the end of this final installment.

Advertisement

Check out our blow-by-blow-live review of the Loki finale below, and don’t forget to refresh for live updates – or, if you’re reading later on, scroll to the bottom to catch up in order.

Oh and obviously, it’s spoilers all the way…

Loki finale live blog review

07:53AM:

Love a good recap. Now off to the castle at the end of time…

07:52AM:

New episode has dropped! Titled For All Time, Always.

Let’s go!

07:50AM:

So yes, it could be Kang – but I think the smart money’s on someone else. Personally, I’m gunning for another Loki variant – specifically one that beat the Avengers and conquered Asgard – to be behind the whole thing. It’d be in keeping with the series’ theme for our Loki to meet the genuinely “supreme” Loki, and reject him – and there have been a couple of shots in the trailers of Tom Hiddleston in a throne room that could actually be this ruthless variant.

Of course, it could be that we’re all wrong and Mephisto has finally turned up! Stranger things have happened…

07:47AM:

So, who do we think is really behind the TVA?

Plenty of fans think that longtime Marvel comics baddie Kang is the man behind the curtain, and there’s some evidence as to why – he’s a character directly associated with time travel, the Alioth monster in episode five is usually associated with him, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer is often his wife in comic-book depictions.

Plus, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors (newly Emmy-nominated) has been cast as the character already for a reported appearance in the Fantastic Four movie. Who’s to say this episode couldn’t be his sneaky introduction?

07:45AM:

The beginning of the end

How has five weeks gone so quickly? Frankly, we’d say someone’s done some damage to the Sacred Timeline to make the last few episodes of Loki arrive so quickly. We’d call in the TVA, but they seem a little busy lately…

Anyway, we’ve still got one final episode to savour, and over the course of the next hour or so I will once again be live-blogging my instant reactions, theories and thoughts about the new (and final! sob) episode of Loki. Will Loki and Sylvie track down the ultimate TVA puppetmaster? Will Mobius destroy the TVA? And could the next stop for our heroes be a second season of Loki, or should we be looking out for them in other Marvel projects instead?

Hopefully, over the next while we’ll finally get some answers. In the meantime, on to our speciality – spurious theories. How we’ll miss coming up with and stubbornly sticking to them, despite all opposing evidence.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Loki dead or did Loki survive Infinity War? Who exactly is Sylvie in Loki? Find out everything you need to know about the Loki cast and how to watch Marvel movies in order with our comprehensive coverage.

Loki is streaming now on Disney Plus – for more information see our Loki release schedule guide. To watch, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, as well as our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.