Meet the cast of Loki on Disney Plus

After a decade working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acclaimed actor Tom Hiddleston is stepping out into his very own solo project for Loki on Disney Plus.

The six-episode series sees the God of Mischief apprehended by an organisation known as the Time Variance Authority and tasked with uncovering a mysterious figure attempting to break the MCU timeline.

Comedy legend Owen Wilson co-stars opposite Hiddleston but he isn’t the only familiar face joining the Marvel Studios franchise with this instalment, with more key roles for Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku and Utopia‘s Sasha Lane.

Read on for all your essential details on the cast and characters of Marvel’s Loki on Disney Plus.

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki

Disney

Who is Loki? Loki is the God of Mischief, an ancient and devious soul who always puts one person first: himself. He first appeared in the MCU in 2011’s Thor, introduced as a friend to his brother Thor before later revealing his darker side. Loki re-emerged in 2012’s The Avengers, leading an invasion of New York with an alien force loaned to him by Thanos, but slowly trod a redemptive path leading up to his noble sacrifice in Infinity War.

Needless to say, this version of Loki is not cut from the same cloth. When the Avengers travelled back in time during the events of Endgame, their meddling gave Loki an opportunity to slip away and cheat death – but this put him on the radar of a mysterious organisation known as the Time Variance Authority. They are responsible for keeping the MCU running smoothly and are not too pleased by Loki’s actions, forcing him to work for them or risk being erased from history altogether.

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Outside of his Marvel work, Hiddleston is known for BBC thriller The Night Manager, The Hollow Crown and Kenneth Branagh’s Wallander. On the big screen, he has had major roles in Crimson Peak, Kong: Skull Island, and High-Rise.

Owen Wilson plays Mobius M Mobius

Disney

Who is Mobius M Mobius? Mobius is an experienced agent of the Time Variance Authority who is used to investigating some of the organisation’s most dangerous cases.

What else has Owen Wilson been in? Wilson is best known for his comedy work, having starred in numerous hit films including Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch and Wedding Crashers. He has also had more dramatic roles in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris and Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, while you might also recognise his voice as Lightning McQueen in Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Renslayer

Disney

Who is Ravonna Renslayer? Ravonna is a former hunter of the TVA who now holds one of the organisation’s most senior positions, being a judge deciding the fate of time criminals.

What else has Gugu Mbatha-Raw been in? Mbatha-Raw began her screen career on BBC One’s sci-fi drama Doctor Who, where she played Tish, the sister of Time Lord companion Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman). Later television projects have included iconic Black Mirror episode San Junipero and Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. On the big screen, her biggest gigs include Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, A Wrinkle in Time, Motherless Brooklyn and The Cloverfield Paradox.

Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15

Disney

Who is Hunter B-15? Hunter B-15 is a high-ranking operative for the TVA who tracks Loki down following his time-hopping escape in Avengers: Endgame.

What else has Wunmi Mosaku been in? Mosaku had a stellar year in 2020, first wowing audiences with her main role on HBO’s dark fantasy series Lovecraft Country and earning a BAFTA nod for her performance in Netflix horror His House. Previously, she has appeared in Vera, The End of the F***ing World and DC Comics blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Sasha Lane plays Hunter C-20

Getty

Who is Hunter C-20? Hunter C-20 is another operative of the TVA.

What else has Sasha Lane been in? Lane played a key role in Amazon Prime Video’s recent remake of Utopia, the sci-fi drama originally produced by Channel 4. She earned acclaim for her performances in indie dramas American Honey and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, while she has previously appeared in a comic book role in 2019’s Hellboy.

Sophia Di Martino

BBC

Who is Sophia Di Martino playing in Loki? It has not yet been officially confirmed who Di Martino is playing but some fans believe she will appear as a female version of Loki (AKA Lady Loki).

What else has Sophia Di Martino been in? Di Martino began her career on British TV, with roles in big-name shows such as Casualty, Mount Pleasant and Flowers, the latter co-starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. On the big screen, she played Carol in Beatles-themed romcom Yesterday.

Richard E Grant

Getty

Who is Richard E Grant playing in Loki? It has not yet been confirmed who Grant is playing in Loki, although some fans have theorised he could portray an older version of the title character.

What else has Richard E Grant been in? Grant rose to prominence playing Withnail in the 1987 comedy Withnail & I, following it up with major roles in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence. More recently, his big screen projects include Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady, Marvel thriller Logan, Melissa McCarthy’s Can You Ever Forgive Me and sci-fi epic Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Erika Coleman

Getty

What else has Erika Coleman been in? Coleman has previously appeared in Netflix’s Stranger Things and Apple TV+ reboot Amazing Stories.

Eugene Cordero plays TVA employee

Getty

Who is Eugene Cordero playing in Loki? According to Vanity Fair, Cordero’s as-yet-unnamed character is an “office drone”.

What else has Eugene Cordero been in? Cordero has a background in comedy, with past projects including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Place and Star Trek: Lower Decks. He has previously worked alongside Hiddleston in 2016 blockbuster Kong: Skull Island.

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June – for more information see our Loki release schedule guide.

