The comedy-action series features a star-studded cast and follows a high schooler who accidentally gets caught up in a battle between gods of Chinese mythology (we've all been there).

It's time for a beloved graphic novel to get a live-action makeover, with American Born Chinese coming to Disney Plus very soon.

It's based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and is directed by none other than Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton, so we're expecting great things!

Here's everything you need to know about American Born Chinese.

American Born Chinese is set to hit Disney Plus on Wednesday 24th May 2023.

The series is expected to drop all at once, so there'll be no waiting around to see what happens next.

Key Huy Quan in American Born Chinese. Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

American Born Chinese on Disney Plus cast: who's starring?

The new series features an incredibly starry cast led by newcomer Ben Wang. The below stars are confirmed to appear in the show:

Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin

Ben Wang as Jin Wang

Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang

Chin Han as Simon Wang

Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong

Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong

Jim Liu as Wei-Chen

Sydney Taylor as Amelia

Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang

Hong Huifang as Nine-tailed fox

Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan

Ronny Chieng as an unconventional monk

Rosalie Chiang as Suzy Nakamura

James Hong as Jade Emperor

Lisa Lu as Ni Yang

Jimmy O Yang as Dragon King

Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang

Yeoh has been open about her love for the series and what it represents, recently telling ET Canada: "You should be able to embrace who you are, where your ancestors came from, because they have many, many interesting stories to tell.

“And with American Born Chinese, the best part is it also includes the mythological characters that are very, very entrenched in our culture. And to be able to share that, not just with the American born Chinese, but also our friends here from other cultures so that they have a better understanding, and to see what are the fun things that we get up to."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, Ke Huy Quan, who recently won an Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, revealed he initially turned down the role, telling the creative team it wasn't the kind of representation he wanted to see in 2023.

He changed his mind, though, adding at a Q&A: "After having a creative conversation with them and knowing that, in later episodes, you will get to meet the actor who plays Freddy Wong and understand the struggles that he went through — and also what it means to have this type of stereotypical portrayal of Asians, and what is does to a normal kid like Jin Wang (Ben Wang) — to his own identity, to his own values and his sense of worth, I just thought it was interesting."

Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han and Ben Wang in American Born Chinese. Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

What's the plot of American Born Chinese?

An official synopsis for American Born Chinese reads: "Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god.

"This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung Fu."

Is there a trailer for American Born Chinese?

The trailer for American Born Chinese was released in April. Watch it below!

American Born Chinese lands on Disney Plus on Wednesday 24th May. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.