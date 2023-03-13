Oscar winners 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once dominates with 7 awards
Other winners included Brendan Fraser for The Whale and four awards for All Quiet on the Western Front.
Multiverse sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the winners list at last night's Oscars, winning seven awards in total including the coveted Best Picture prize.
The film was also victorious in three out of the four acting categories, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively, while the directing prize went to duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Elsewhere, big BAFTA winner All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most decorated film on the night, taking home four awards including Best International Feature and Best Cinematography.
Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser crowned his impressive career comeback by picking up the Best Actor prize for his leading turn in The Whale, Sarah Polley won the Best Adapted Screenplay gong for her script for Women Talking, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was awarded the Best Animated Feature honour.
However, some high profile films ended up empty handed, with the likes of The Fabelmans, Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin all failing to pick up any awards on the night.
You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.
Oscars 2022 winners: Full list of Academy Award winners
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNERS
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – WINNER
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking – Sarah Polley – WINNER
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) – WINNER
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – WINNER
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye – WINNER
Ivalu
Le pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best Original Song
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu from RRR – Music by M M Keeravani; Lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper – WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER
Best Costume Design
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter – WINNER
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E G Nielsen
Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER
Tár – Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett – WINNER
The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R Christopher White, and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R Fisher
