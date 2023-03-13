The film was also victorious in three out of the four acting categories, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively, while the directing prize went to duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Multiverse sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the winners list at last night's Oscars, winning seven awards in total including the coveted Best Picture prize.

Elsewhere, big BAFTA winner All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most decorated film on the night, taking home four awards including Best International Feature and Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser crowned his impressive career comeback by picking up the Best Actor prize for his leading turn in The Whale, Sarah Polley won the Best Adapted Screenplay gong for her script for Women Talking, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was awarded the Best Animated Feature honour.

However, some high profile films ended up empty handed, with the likes of The Fabelmans, Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin all failing to pick up any awards on the night.

You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNERS

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – WINNER

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking – Sarah Polley – WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) – WINNER

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu from RRR – Music by M M Keeravani; Lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend – WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER

Best Costume Design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter – WINNER

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E G Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett – WINNER

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R Fisher

