The film from writer-director Martin McDonagh won both the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture awards, while star Colin Farrell won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Acclaimed comedy-drama film The Banshees of Inisherin just took a big leap up the list of movies tipped for Oscar glory this year, after it cleaned up at the Golden Globe Awards .

If you didn't manage to catch the film while it was in cinemas, and want to see what all the fuss is about, never fear. We've got you covered with details of just where you can find it to stream right now.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin, including whether it's available to stream on Netflix.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell as Padraic and Brendan Gleeson as Colm in The Banshees of Inisherin. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

You can find The Banshees of Inisherin available to stream now on Disney Plus - you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year here.

The film has been available on the platform in the UK since 21st December 2022, exactly two months after its initial release in UK cinemas.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin available to stream on Netflix?

Colin Farrell as Padraic in The Banshees of Inisherin. Searchlight Pictures

It isn't. The Banshees of Inisherin is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, meaning you won't be able to find it on Netflix.

Of course, the film can also be purchased on all the usual formats, including on Blu-ray, DVD and as a digital download.

What is The Banshees of Inisherin about?

The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who both live on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

One day, Colm unexpectedly ends their friendship, revealing that he doesn't like Pádraic anymore and doesn't want to speak to him again. Pádraic attempts to fix the relationship, along with his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and friend Dominic (Barry Keoghan), but Colm expresses no interest in reconciliation.

Instead he offers Pádraic an ultimatum, escalating events to dramatic, shocking levels.

If you've already seen the film, or want to know how it ends (with full spoilers!) you can read our ending explained here.

The Banshees of Inisherin trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin right here.

The Banshees of Inisherin is now streaming on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.