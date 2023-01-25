The film picked up six nominations, including Best Actress for Blanchett, Best Director for Field and Best Picture, to add to its similarly impressive collection of five BAFTA nominations and Blanchett's win at this year's Golden Globes .

One of the big winners to come of out the 2023 Oscar nominations being announced was Tár , Todd Field's drama starring Cate Blanchett as the central character, Lydia Tár.

The film has received critical acclaim but has also come in for some criticism, and has certainly stirred up plenty of conversation. But how can film fans in the UK watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tár in the UK.

How can viewers watch Tár in the UK?

Cate Blanchett in Tár Universal

Tár is currently showing in cinemas across the UK, having been released on 13th January 2o23.

This follows a wide US release which began in October 2022.

Is Tár available on any streaming platforms?

Cate Blanchett in Tár Universal

Tár is not currently available to stream on any platforms or on demand services, or to download digitally. It is currently only available in cinemas.

This is likely to remain the case for as long as the film's theatrical window lasts, which could be a couple of months.

What is Tár about?

Cate Blanchett in Tár Universal

The official synopsis for Tár says: "Lydia Tár is widely revered as an icon in the music world until her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is an examination of power, and its impact and durability in today’s society."

The film sees Blanchett playing Tár, a fictional acclaimed conductor, and came into criticism from real life conductor Marin Alsop who called it "anti-woman". She said: "I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian".

Field responded by telling RadioTimes.com: "We're all very familiar with patriarchal abuse of power, we don't read about female persons or lesbian persons every day abusing power, and there's a reason for that – men have held it forever.

"And so hopefully, by having this character not be a male, it might afford the opportunity to look at power for what it is, which is something that anyone that touches it is going to be corrupted [by]."

Tár trailer

You can watch the trailer for Tár right here now.

Tár is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

