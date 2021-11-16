How to watch Peacock in the UK – new streaming service arrives

Streaming service Peacock is finally on its way to the UK.

Advertisement

It was announced on 15th November that Sky and NOW would be the new home of Peacock.

The service, which provides NBCUniversal content for subscribers, is now available on the platforms.

Sky’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett said: “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal.”

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal boss Lee Raftery added: “Following its successful phased launch in the US, we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky.

“Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”

So, how does one view Peacock content in the UK?

How to watch Peacock in the UK

Peacock is now available exclusively for Sky and NOW customers in the UK.

NOW customers will need an Entertainment Pass to access Peacock through the streaming service.

This pass costs £9.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

To subscribe, go to the NOW website and create an account, then click the TV Passes tab, and select which passes you would like to subscribe to.

Meanwhile, Sky TV customers will be able to access Peacock from their box at home.

For more information on how to be a Sky customer see here.

What is on Peacock in the UK?

Peacock includes an array of favourites from the NBCUniversal content library as well as original content for Peacock.

There are numerous titles from the NBCUniversal content library including comedies such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Superstore and The Mindy Project.

Meanwhile, there are also classic drama series such as Battlestar Galactica, Bates Motel, Downton Abbey, Grimm, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, 12 Monkeys, Monk, House, Suits, Quantum Leap, Warehouse 13, and The Equalizer.

In terms of original Peacock content, there’s mystery thriller The Lost Symbol, teen drama One of Us Is Lying, and The Office star Ed Helms features in sitcom Rutherford Falls.

The Saved By The Bell revamp is also on the way with the service, as well as streaming sitcom Punky Brewster.

Advertisement

Upcoming dramas also include the reboot of Queer As Folk, the series Joe Exotic, a new Battlestar Galactica reboot, and a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.