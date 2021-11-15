Peacock coming to the UK this month on Sky TV and NOW

American streaming service Peacock is set to make its debut this side of the Atlantic as part of a deal between Sky and NBCUniversal.

As of tomorrow (16th November), Sky will begin rolling out Peacock content in the UK and Ireland across its channels and streaming service NOW, the broadcaster has confirmed.

A new Peacock destination will be added for NOW Entertainment pass holders and Sky TV, giving UK viewers access to Peacock originals like the Saved by the Bell revival and an extensive selection of NBCUniversal’s content library.

Speaking of the roll-out, Sky’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett said: “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal.”

Bennett also confirmed the new content would be available “at no extra cost”.

NBCUniversal boss Lee Raftery added: “Following its successful phased launch in the US, we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky. Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”

So, what’s on? Sitcom Rutherford Falls, starring The Office’s Ed Helms, thriller The Girl in the Woods and the Punky Brewster revival are just some of the Peacock Originals that will become available.

The streamer is also set to release a Vampire Academy series, a Joe Exotic-centred drama and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Battlestar Galactica reboots in the future.

NBC sitcoms like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Superstore and The Mindy Project will also be available, as well as the original Battlestar Galactica, Monk, Bates Motel, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, 12 Monkeys, Downton Abbey, House, Suits, Quantum Leap, Warehouse 13, The Equalizer, and Grimm.

Plenty of reality content will be added too, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Below Deck, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef all coming to NOW and Sky.

