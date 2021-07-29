Peacock streaming service coming to UK via Sky and NOW

NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock will be launching in the UK this year – and what’s more, it will be made available at no extra cost to millions of Sky subscribers.

From later this year, the service will become available throughout much of Europe on Sky platforms including Sky Q, NOW and Sky Ticket, marking its first international expansion since launching in the US last year.

Peacock programming will be available to all Sky TV customers as part of the entertainment membership on NOW and Sky Ticket, and includes a huge breadth of shows such as The Office, Rutherford Falls, Saved by the Bell, Equalizer, Young Rock, Kardashians, Suits, Downton Abbey and more.

In the future, Peacock will also be releasing several originals and will continue to update its catalogue with titles from NBCUniversal’s iconic library of series and movies.

Announcing the expansion, NBCUniversal’s CEO Jeff Shell said, “Comcast’s Xfinity has been integral to the success of our go-to-market strategy with Peacock in the US, and we see a similar opportunity to expand internationally with Sky.

“We are excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and to add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalogue of the best entertainment from across NBCUniversal that is included with their subscription.”

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky, added, “Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost. This exceptional value add is another example of the great ways we are innovating to bring more benefits to our customers from the synergies across Sky, NBCUniversal, and Comcast Cable.”

