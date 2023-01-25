Three directors have tried, with Lewis Milestone turning it into an Oscar-winning film in 1930, followed by Delbert Mann's acclaimed TV movie in 1979.

Erich Maria Remarque's classic World War I novel All Quiet on the Western Front is considered by many to be the greatest war novel of all time, and it’s a tough one to adapt.

Now, the latest version by German writer-director Edward Berger has landed on Netflix, deviating from previous adaptations in a number of ways, firstly by remaining in its original German language, but also adding additional plotlines that don’t feature anywhere in the novel.

All Quiet on the Western Front stars Felix Kammerer as young German soldier Paul Bäumer, who lies about his age to join the war effort alongside his school friends, only to be confronted with the real horrors of World War One.

The movie is one of the few Netflix original films to grab the attention of critics and Academy voters alike, having been nominated in nine categories for the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.

If you haven't already watched the film, you've still got time ahead The 95th Academy Awards, which are set to take place in March 2023. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front.

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on Netflix?

All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix

Yes, as a Netflix original, the film is available to watch on the platform.

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

If you don't have a Netflix subscription, the film is also available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and other platforms.

Who stars in All Quiet on the Western Front?

All Quiet on the Western Front. Reiner Bajo

Felix Kammerer leads the cast as Paul Bäumer, who is the central figure in the film, while Albrecht Schuch appears as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky, one of Paul's friends in the army.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hilmer stars Albert Kropp, another young man who enlists in the army, Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet, an army ranger, and Daniel Brühl as politician Matthias Erzberger.

The cast is rounded out by Adrian Grünewald as Ludwig Behm, Moritz Klaus as Franz Muller, Thibault de Montalembert as General Ferdinand Foch, Devid Striesow as General Friedrichs, Andreas Döhler as Lieutenant Hoppe and Sebastian Hülk as Major Von Brixdorf.

