There had been some thoughts that the film could be heading for a limited showing in the Academy Awards nominations, after it got just one nomination at this year's BAFTAs , for Best Original Screenplay.

Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans , a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama , has received critical acclaim, but at one time its awards success was looking doubtful.

However, this didn't prove to be the case, with Spielberg's deeply personal film racking up an impressive seven Oscar nominations, including in acting categories for Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch and for both Best Director and Best Picture - making it a serious contender to take home the big prize.

But how can film fans in the UK, looking to catch up on the full list of nominees before the ceremony, watch The Fabelmans, and is it available to stream?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Fabelmans.

How to watch The Fabelmans in the UK?

Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) and Bennie Loewy (Seth Rogen) in The Fabelmans. Universal

At the moment, The Fabelmans is not in wide release in the UK, and is only currently available to watch in limited London cinemas. However, that is about to change.

The Fabelmans will enter wide cinema release in the UK from Friday 27th January 2023, meaning there's only a matter of days left until fans over here can see Spielberg's latest Academy Award-nominated movie.

Is The Fabelmans available on any streaming platforms?

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) and Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) in The Fabelmans. Universal

The Fabelmans is not currently available to watch on any streaming platforms in the UK and likely won't be for a number of months, until after it has finished its theatrical run.

In the US, the film is already available to watch on digital download and on demand, as the film's wide cinematic release began there in November 2022.

What is The Fabelmans about?

Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman in The Fabelmans. Universal

The official synopsis for The Fabelmans says that it is a "deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood" and that it is a "cinematic memory of the forces, and family, that shaped the filmmaker’s life and career".

The synopsis continues: "Sammy Fabelman is devoted to filmmaking, an interest that is celebrated and championed by his artistic mother, Mitzi. Sammy’s successful, scientific father, Burt, supports Sammy’s work, but views it as an unserious hobby.

"Over the years, Sammy has become the de facto documentarian of his family’s adventures, as well as the director of his increasingly elaborate amateur film productions starring his sisters and friends.

More like this

"By 16, Sammy is both the primary observer and archivist of his family story, but when his family moves west, Sammy discovers a heartbreaking truth about his mother that will redefine their relationship and alter the future for himself and his entire family."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Fabelmans trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Fabelman right here now.

The Fabelmans is released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th January 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.